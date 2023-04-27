Technology News
ChatGPT in particular has attracted US lawmakers' attention.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2023 00:05 IST
Microsoft, Google have been pouring billions of dollars into AI to gain an edge

Highlights
  • Letters were sent to OpenAI, Meta, Alphabet's Google, Apple, Microsoft
  • ChatGPT can write answers quickly to a wide range of queries
  • Microsoft is a big investor in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT

The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday urged CEOs of several artificial intelligence (AI) companies to prioritize security measures, combat bias, and responsibly roll out new technologies.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner raised concerns about potential risks posed by AI technology. "Beyond industry commitments, however, it is also clear that some level of regulation is necessary in this field," said Warner, who sent letters to the CEOs of OpenAI, Scale AI, Meta PlatformsAlphabet's Google, Apple, Stability AI, Midjourney, Anthropic, Percipient.ai, and Microsoft.

"With the increasing use of AI across large swaths of our economy, and the possibility for large language models to be steadily integrated into a range of existing systems, from healthcare to finance sectors, I see an urgent need to underscore the importance of putting security at the forefront of your work," Warner said.

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he had launched an effort to establish AI rules and address national security and education concerns, as use of programs like ChatGPT becomes widespread.

Schumer, a Democrat, said in a statement he had drafted and circulated a "framework that outlines a new regulatory regime that would prevent potentially catastrophic damage to our country while simultaneously making sure the US advances and leads in this transformative technology."

ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public's attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted US lawmakers' attention. It has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

Microsoft is a big investor in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT. The software company and Google have been pouring billions of dollars into AI to gain an edge amid heightened competition in Silicon Valley.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

