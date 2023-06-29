Technology News

ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'

ChatGPT and other generative AI applications have stirred intense interest in the technology’s promise but also sparked a firestorm over privacy and misinformation

By Teresa Xie, Isaiah Poritz, Bloomberg | Updated: 29 June 2023 10:14 IST
ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft, which plans to invest a reported $13 billion in OpenAI, was also named as a defendant

Highlights
  • ChatGPT sparked a firestorm over privacy and misinformation
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself called for AI regulation last month
  • The suit puts ChatGPT's expected revenue for 2023 at $200 million

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is stealing “vast amounts” of personal information to train its artificial intelligence models in a heedless hunt for profits, a group of anonymous individuals claimed in a lawsuit seeking class action status.

OpenAI has violated privacy laws by secretly scraping 300 billion words from the internet, tapping “books, articles, websites and posts — including personal information obtained without consent,” according to the sprawling, 157-page lawsuit. It doesn't shy from sweeping language, accusing the company of risking “civilizational collapse.”

The plaintiffs are described by their occupations or interests but identified only by initials for fear of a backlash against them, the Clarkson Law Firm said in the suit, filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco. They cite $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,611 crore) in potential damages, based on a category of harmed individuals they estimate to be in the millions.

A different approach: Theft

“Despite established protocols for the purchase and use of personal information, Defendants took a different approach: theft,” they allege. The company's popular chatbot program ChatGPT and other products are trained on private information taken from what the plaintiffs described as hundreds of millions of internet users, including children, without their permission.

Microsoft, which plans to invest a reported $13 billion (roughly Rs. 1,06,651 crore) in OpenAI, was also named as a defendant.

A spokesperson for OpenAI didn't immediately respond to a call or email seeking comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson for Microsoft didn't respond right away to an email.

ChatGPT and other generative AI applications have stirred intense interest in the technology's promise but also sparked a firestorm over privacy and misinformation. Congress is debating the potential and dangers of AI as the products raise questions about the future of creative industries and the ability to tell fact from fiction. OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman himself, in testimony on Capitol Hill last month, called for AI regulation. But the lawsuit focuses on how OpenAI got the guts of its products to begin with.

Secret scraping

OpenAI, which is at the forefront of the burgeoning industry, is accused in the suit of conducting an enormous clandestine web-scraping operation, violating terms of service agreements and state and federal privacy and property laws. One of the laws cited is the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a federal anti-hacking statute that has been invoked in scraping disputes before. The suit also includes claims of invasion of privacy, larceny, unjust enrichment and violations of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.

Misappropriating personal data on a vast scale to win an “AI arms race,” OpenAI illegally accesses private information from individuals' interactions with its products and from applications that have integrated ChatGPT, the plaintiffs claim. Such integrations allow the company to gather image and location data from Snapchat, music preferences on Spotify, financial information from Stripe and private conversations on Slack and Microsoft Teams, according to the suit.

Chasing profits, OpenAI abandoned its original principle of advancing artificial intelligence “in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole,” the plaintiffs allege. The suit puts ChatGPT's expected revenue for 2023 at $200 million.

While seeking to represent the massive class of allegedly harmed individuals, and requesting monetary damages to be determined at trial, the plaintiffs are also asking the court to temporarily freeze commercial access to and further development of OpenAI's products.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Microsoft, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intellegence
Oracle Said to Spend “Billions” on Nvidia Chips This Year to Expand Cloud Computing Service
'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Urges Governments to Make Sure Machines Don't Take Over Society

Related Stories

ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Kicks Off on July 15: Here’s What to Expect
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  4. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  7. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  8. Japanese Researchers Develop Wearable Robotic Arms to 'Unlock Creativity'
  9. First Look: HP Omen Transcend 16, Victus 16, HyperX 27-Inch Monitor
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Storage Capacity, ‘Flagship Grade' Chipset Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 60 Series Starting Price Leaked on Amazon Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
  2. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Urges Governments to Make Sure Machines Don't Take Over Society
  3. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Sued for Violation of Privacy Laws in ‘AI Arms Race'
  4. Oracle Said to Spend “Billions” on Nvidia Chips This Year to Expand Cloud Computing Service
  5. Binance's European Banking Partner to Withdraw Support From September: Report
  6. Twitter's New Chief Working on Measures to Bring Back Advertisers Back to Platform: Report
  7. Warner Bros Discovery Said to Be Planning to Add CNN Live Programming to Max Later This Year
  8. Indian Government Met Foxconn, Samsung Electronics, Others to Discuss PLI Scheme
  9. Activision Blizzard to Set Up Shop in Barcelona Following EU's Approval for Microsoft Acquisition
  10. Activison Blizzard CEO Urges Federal Judge to Allow Takeover by Microsoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.