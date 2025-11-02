Written by Rowan Joffe and Lawrence Osborne, Ballad of a Small Player is a British psychological thriller movie that has finally landed on the digital screens. The movie follows a high-stakes gambler named Lord Doyle, who is lying low in Macau due to the rising debts, and is offered a lifeline by a mysterious woman, who herself has some hidden agenda. However, what unfolds next will shake the audience. The sequences of the film are packed with suspense, conspiracies, and unknown secrets.

When and Where to Watch Ballad of a Small Player

This movie is now streaming on Netflix, in Hindi and English. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ballad of a Small Player

This film follows Lord Doyle (played by Collin Farrell), who has been lying low in Macau and is spending his days in a casino, playing and drinking, with the only money he is left with. However, things take a turn when he is offered a lifeline by a casino employee named Dao Ming (portrayed by Fala Chen), only to be relieved from his long-standing debt. Also, Dao Ming has her own secrets. Furthermore, he has been chased by a private investigator who looks forward to confronting what Doyle has been running from. The film explores themes of thrill, trust, and conspiracies.

Cast and Crew of Ballad of a Small Player

Directed by Edward Berger, this film stars Collin Farrell in the lead role, followed by Fala Chen, Chik-Ka Lai, Alan K. Chang, Jason Tobin, and more. The editor of the film is Nick Emerson, whereas James Friend has done the cinematography.

Reception of Ballad of a Small Player

The movie was theatrically released on 17th Oct, 2025, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.