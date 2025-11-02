Technology News
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Sohum Shah’s Silent Comedy

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a silent dark comedy with Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nora Fatehi, now streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 10:20 IST
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Sohum Shah’s Silent Comedy

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa: a silent dark comedy now streaming on Netflix

Highlights
  • Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a silent dark comedy starring Sohum Shah and Nora Fat
  • The film relies entirely on visual and physical humor
  • Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Maddock Films
A hilarious perspective on dark comedy in Bollywood, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a silent film where the entire plot moves through visuals and body language. Featuring Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi in leading roles, the comedy eliminates the use of dialogue to evoke laughter, dependent solely on the performance's expressions and absurdity. With direction by G. Ashok and production under LUV Films, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a subtle and precise film accompanied by a significant degree of chaos to keep the viewers engaged.

When and Where to Watch ufff yeh siyapaa

After the theatrical release, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa started streaming on Netflix from October 31, 2025. A silent dark science fiction comedy of its kind.

Trailer and Plot of ufff yeh siyapaa

The viewers are offered a glimpse into the wild, absurd world of Kesari Lal Singh as the protagonist. The man's life turns into hell when his wife, Pushpa, mistakenly believes that he is having an affair with the woman next door, Kamini. All this takes place via a misplaced package of drugs and a series of untimely appearances of several dead bodies in Kesari's home.

Cast and Crew of ufff yeh siyapaa

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa involves Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nora Fatehi. The supporting roles are represented by Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi. The film written and produced by Ashok G., with music composed by A.R. Rahman, photography by Nuthan Nagaraj, and editing by Chetan Solanki. The movie includes silent humour – this interaction between the performance and playing with the camera.

Reception of ufff yeh siyapaa

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa has earned attention for its unusual approach and comedic timing, and its IMDb rating is 6.8/10.

 

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Sohum Shah's Silent Comedy
