Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Detect Hidden Magnetic Waves That Could Explain the Sun’s Mysterious Heat

Scientists spot long-sought Alfvén waves in the Sun’s corona, revealing how its outer layer stays so hot.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 21:45 IST
Scientists Detect Hidden Magnetic Waves That Could Explain the Sun’s Mysterious Heat

Photo Credit: NSF/NSO/AURA/J. Williams

Inouye Solar Telescope captures twisting Alfvén waves heating the Sun’s corona

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Scientists detect Alfvén waves twisting in the Sun’s corona
  • Waves may explain the corona’s million-degree heat
  • Observation made using the Inouye Solar Telescope
Advertisement

For the first time, scientists have detected long-sought magnetic waves driven by subsurface convection in the Sun's atmosphere — a discovery that could help explain the mystery of why the solar wind is hotter than the surface from which it emanates. By employing the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope located in Hawaii, scientists observed twisting torsional Alfvén waves predicted to exist over 80 years ago. The discovery, reported in Nature Astronomy, provides the first direct evidence of these magnetic ripples — collectively known as Alfvénic waves — which could be constantly transporting energy through the Sun's atmosphere and helping to heat it.

Breakthrough Observation of Twisting Magnetic Waves Reveals How the Sun's Corona Stays Superheated

As per a Nature Astronomy report, the research was led by Professor Richard Morton of Northumbria University, whose team used the telescope's advanced Cryogenic Near Infrared Spectropolarimeter (Cryo-NIRSP) to track motions in plasma heated to 1.6 million degrees Celsius. The telescope's four-metre mirror — the largest of its kind — allowed scientists to capture subtle twisting motions that had previously gone undetected. Morton described the discovery as “the end of a decades-long search” for the missing mechanism behind coronal heating.

The waves, known as Alfvén waves — theorised in 1942 by the Nobel laureate Hannes Alfvén — travel through magnetic fields the way guitar strings vibrate. Larger examples connecting to solar flares had been observed in the past, but this is the first time scientists have spotted the smaller, ambient torsional type.

Morton's team developed new analysis methods to separate these twisting motions from other plasma movements, revealing alternating red and blue patterns as the waves moved toward and away from Earth.

The discovery accounts for the million-degree heat of the corona and supports ideas linking magnetic turbulence to solar wind that blows past Earth. Supported by UKRI, China, and the EU, the international collaboration pushes forward research in solar energy andthe accuracy of space weather forecasts.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alfvén waves, solar corona, Inouye Solar Telescope, solar physics, space weather, astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing
iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
Scientists Detect Hidden Magnetic Waves That Could Explain the Sun’s Mysterious Heat
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Observes Massive Stellar Eruption from EK Draconis, Hinting at Life’s Origins
  2. Scientists Detect Hidden Magnetic Waves That Could Explain the Sun’s Mysterious Heat
  3. Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing
  4. SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch of Private Griffin Moon Lander Pushed to 2026 Amid Testing Phase
  5. Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior
  6. Tsinghua Scientists Create Light-Powered AI Chip Running at 12.5 GHz
  7. LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins
  8. Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  9. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  10. Ballad of a Small Player Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Collin Farrell Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »