One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know

One Piece: Into the Grand Line brings back the Straw Hat Pirates for their biggest adventure yet, streaming soon on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 14:30 IST
One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s One Piece: New season follows Luffy’s thrilling adventures

Highlights
  • Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation continues the Straw Hat advent
  • Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, and Emily Rudd reprise their roles
  • Set to stream globally on Netflix in early 2026
One Piece: Into the Grand Line is an awaited series of live action, which is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga. After the success of Season 1, the series is setting its thrilling new chapter. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew's venture is on the seas for the Grand Line. It is loaded with visuals of emotional storytelling and legendary fights. This season provides a deep dive into the friendship, perils and dreams that define the universe of One Piece.

When & Where to Watch

This one of the most awaited season of One Piece is going to come after the new year, that is on March 10, 2026, on the OTT, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows a glimpse of crewmates, enemies and seas upon the entrance of the Straw Hat Pirates into the Grandline. Their search for the biggest treasure deepens, and so do the challenges. From finding the treasures to the biggest adventure, the story becomes really interesting to see as they move to Alabasta and Drum Island. With a lot of adventure, action and drama, this series is going to bang.

Cast and Crew

Cast includes Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu in the role of Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd in the role of Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson playing the role of Usopp and Raz Skylar in the role of Sanji. This series has been created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Eiichiro Oda is the executive producer.

Reception and Buzz

Season 1 has already collected many appreciations and binge-watching. Viewers are anticipating this realm with an IMDB rating of 8.3.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Comments

Further reading: Netflix, One Piece, biggest adventure, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
