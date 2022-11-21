Technology News
loading

NPCI Said to Be in Talks With RBI on Implementing 30 Percent UPI Volume Cap Deadline

NPCI had proposed a 30 per cent volume cap in November 2022, for third-party app providers (TPAP) in a bid to avoid concentration risk.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 November 2022 14:32 IST
NPCI Said to Be in Talks With RBI on Implementing 30 Percent UPI Volume Cap Deadline

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Aana Pou

At present, there is no volume cap to limit third-party UPI app providers

Highlights
  • NPCI in November 2022 had proposed a 30 percent volume cap
  • UPI volume cap for players likely to decide on the issue by month-end
  • NPCI is said to be evaluating all possibilities for a limit on UPI volum

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI digital pipeline, is in talks with the Reserve Bank on implementation of its proposed December 31 deadline for limiting the volume cap of players to 30 percent. At present, there is no volume cap. So, two players, Google Pay and PhonePe, account for a market share of about 80 per cent. NPCI in November 2022 had proposed a 30 percent volume cap for third-party app providers (TPAP) in a bid to avoid concentration risk.

In this regard, sources said, a meeting was convened to comprehensively look at all aspects. Besides NPCI officials, senior officials of the finance ministry and RBI also participated in this.

At the moment, NPCI is evaluating all the possibilities and no final decision has been taken to extend the December 31 deadline, the sources said.

NPCI has also received representations from industry stakeholders to extend the deadline and they are being examined, they added.

According to the sources, NPCI is likely to decide on the issue of UPI market cap implementation by this month-end.

NPCI in 2020 came up with a directive to cap the share of transactions a third-party application provider (TPAP) could process at 30 percent of the volume of transactions handled on UPI, effective January 1, 2021, which is to be calculated on the basis of the volume of transactions processed during the preceding three months.

However, it gave the existing TPAPs, such as PhonePe and Google Pay, which exceed the desired market cap, two additional years, starting next year to comply with the directive.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with a consultation paper on charges in payment systems, which made a case for a tiered charge to be imposed on UPI transactions in line with Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions.

The government later issued a statement noting that UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience and productivity gains for the economy, and there are no plans to levy any charges for UPI services.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NPCI, Google Pay, PhonePe, UPI, RBI
Realme 10 4G May Launch Soon in India, Price, RAM, and Storage Configurations Leaked
Govinda Naam Mera Trailer Sees Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Covering Up a Murder
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

NPCI Said to Be in Talks With RBI on Implementing 30 Percent UPI Volume Cap Deadline
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  2. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Arrives in India: All Details
  3. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  4. Watch the Trailer for Vicky Kaushal-led Govinda Naam Mera
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  7. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores
  2. Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Listed for Sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Cash Slated for Legalisation Next Year in Island Nation Saint Kitts and Nevis
  5. FTX Crisis Explains Need to Bring Crypto World Within Regulatory Framework: Bank of England
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won't Be Getting a New Game+ Feature, Ubisoft Confirms
  7. Airtel 5G Services Launched in Guwahati, Connectivity to Roll Out Across City in Phased Manner
  8. Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension
  9. Oppo Reno 9 Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera With OIS, 32-Megapixel AF Selfie Camera
  10. Ather Energy Details Tamil Nadu Expansion Plan, Will Set Up 150 Fast-Charging Grids Across State
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.