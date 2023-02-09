Technology News

Google Rolls Out Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Devices: All Details

Google is rolling out the Android 14 Developer preview on Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series as well as Pixel 6a, Pixel 5 and 5a and Pixel 4a.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 February 2023 19:03 IST
Google Rolls Out Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Devices: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Android 14 will optimize the usage of the battery by the apps in the background

  • Android 14 Developer Preview is available on the Pixel 4a
  • The update brings the ability to scale up the font size upto 200 percent
  • It has also added a non-linear font scaling curve

Google has announced the release of the Android 14 Developer Preview. However, it is currently available exclusively to Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a. The developer preview has brought a bunch of updates and features including better interface speed, power-draw optimizations, as well as security and privacy upgrades. It has also added bigger fonts with non-linear scaling for all apps. It has also optimized the usage of the battery by the apps in the background.

According to the details shared on Google's Android Developer page, Android 14 Developer Preview images are available on a number of Pixel devices. These include Pixel 7 series, which includes the vanilla variant and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5 series, Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a. Users can get access to the Android 14 system image by either using the Android Flash tool or by manually installing it. The Android 14 Developer's preview has also given a sneak peek into the upcoming features and improvements.

The Android 14 Developer Preview hints at bigger fonts in the new update with non-linear scaling up to 200 percent, which is currently 130 percent on Pixel devices. Developers can test this out by selecting Setting > Accessibility > Display size and text settings. The improved font scaling is also applicable to big screens and foldable devices. In another major change, now permissions will not be pre-granted to most newly-installed apps, instead, they will be denied by default.

The new operating system will also optimise the battery usage by the apps running in the background. This will prevent unwanted apps from using the phone's battery. Moreover, the update will also let apps use less background power when downloading files. It will also include updated lists of restricted non-SDK interfaces.

Tipster Mishaal Rahman has also shared his inputs into the developments regarding Android 14. According to his tweets, Android 14 is also testing an app cloning feature allowing users to run two copies of the same app through two accounts.

 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Android 14, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6 series
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Support Confirmed to Launch in February
