Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak

Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak

Samsung notified staff at one of its biggest divisions on Monday about the new policy via a memo.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 2 May 2023 12:12 IST
Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung engineers accidentally leaked internal source code by uploading it to ChatGPT

Highlights
  • Samsung is the latest big company to express concern about the AI
  • Italy also barred the use of ChatGPT over privacy fears
  • ChatGPT added an “incognito” mode that allows users to block their chats

Samsung Electronics is banning employee use of popular generative AI tools like ChatGPT after discovering staff uploaded sensitive code to the platform, dealing a setback to the spread of such technology in the workplace.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company notified staff at one of its biggest divisions on Monday about the new policy via a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. The company is concerned that data transmitted to such artificial intelligence platforms including Google Bard and Bing is stored on external servers, making it difficult to retrieve and delete, and could end up being disclosed to other users, according to the document.

The company conducted a survey last month about the use of AI tools internally and said that 65 percent of respondents believe that such services pose a security risk. Earlier in April, Samsung engineers accidentally leaked internal source code by uploading it to ChatGPT, according to the memo. It's unclear what the information encompassed, and a Samsung representative declined to comment.

“Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally,” Samsung told staff. “While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI.”

Samsung is just the latest big company to express concern about the technology. In February, only a couple of months after OpenAI's chatbot service stirred up a storm of interest in the technology, some Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup either banned or restricted its use. Italy also barred the use of ChatGPT over privacy fears, though it reversed its stance in recent days.

The new Samsung rules ban the use of generative AI systems on company-owned computers, tablets, and phones, as well as on its internal networks. They do not affect the company's devices sold to consumers, such as Android smartphones and Windows laptops.

Samsung asked employees who use ChatGPT and other tools on personal devices to not submit any company-related information or personal data that could reveal its intellectual property. It warned that breaking the new policies could result in being fired.

“We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guidelines and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment,” Samsung said in the memo.

In the meantime, the company is creating its own internal AI tools for translation and summarizing documents as well as for software development. It's also working on ways to block the upload of sensitive company information to external services. Last month, ChatGPT added an “incognito” mode that allows users to block their chats from being used for AI model training.

“HQ is reviewing security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI to enhance employees' productivity and efficiency,” the memo said. “However, until these measures are prepared, we are temporarily restricting the use of generative AI.” 

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Pixel 7a India Launch Date Set for May 11, Will Be Sold via Flipkart: Details

Related Stories

Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With 33W Fast Charging Reportedly Launched: Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  4. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Huge Discount for Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check Price
  7. Vivo X90 Pro: Powerful Hardware, but Is It Worth the Price?
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
  2. Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak
  3. Pixel 7a India Launch Date Set for May 11, Will Be Sold via Flipkart: Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Drops to Rs. 42,999 During Amazon Great Summer Sale: All Details
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too
  6. Pedro Pascal Reportedly Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel
  7. G7 Nations Should Adopt 'Risk-Based' AI Regulation, Ministers Say as EU Lawmakers Rush to Rein in ChatGPT
  8. Behind EU Lawmakers' Scramble to Regulate ChatGPT and Generative AI
  9. Apple Rapid Security Response Update Rolling Out for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS Devices: Details
  10. Apple, Masimo Smartwatch Trade Secrets Lawsuit Ends in Mistrial After Jurors Fail to Reach Verdict
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.