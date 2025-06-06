Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn’t Coming, Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Offer ‘Ultra’ Experience, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn’t Coming, Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Offer ‘Ultra’ Experience, Tipster Claims

Samsung is rumoured to provide a flagship user experience in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 without introducing an Ultra model.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 June 2025 12:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn’t Coming, Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Offer ‘Ultra’ Experience, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event could take place in July

Highlights
  • Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July
  • The company teased a new foldable launch earlier this week
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be available in three RAM and storage option
Advertisement

Samsung recently teased its upcoming foldables, emphasising the word 'Ultra'. This teaser sparked speculation that Samsung would introduce an Ultra-branded version of the Galaxy Z Fold lineup this year — Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. However, a reliable tipster now claims that there will not be any Ultra model, instead the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will offer an Ultra experience. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place in July in New York.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn't Coming

Max Jambor on X refuted rumours about the launch of a new Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold 7. He suggests that Samsung has used the Ultra term to build hype around the launch of next-generation foldables. "There's no Ultra model, at least not this summer' Jambor wrote. Instead of the new Ultra model, the "Galaxy Z Fold 7 itself will bring Ultra features", he added.

Earlier this week, Samsung hinted at the arrival of a new product by using the word 'Ultra'. The phone was shown with a book-style foldable form factor. Many, including Gadgets 360, speculated that it would be a higher-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company assured Galaxy AI features for the new model. The latest leak indicates that the new upgrades will provide a flagship user experience without introducing a distinct Ultra model.

Samsung will reportedly launch its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 early next month. A Galaxy Unapacked launch event is said to take place in New York City. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to run on the company's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in select markets, including Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, in contrast, is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in all markets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models. Samsung is rumoured to unveil a Fan Edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside the new foldables.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Price, Storage Options Leaked Again; Here's How Much It Could Cost
Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model With Improved Coding Capabilities

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn’t Coming, Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Offer ‘Ultra’ Experience, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pattth, Stolen, Jaat, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and More
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 With 12,140mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Features
  3. Realme GT 7 and GT 7T Review
  4. Oppo Teases Launch of New Smartphone in India; Could Be Reno 14
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Japanese Private Lunar Lander Resilience Fails Mission, Crashes on Moon
  8. Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Models Gets Upgraded Again With These Changes
  9. OnePlus Pad 3 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Nioh 3, Romeo Is a Dead Man: Biggest Announcements at Sony's State of Play
  2. Japanese Private Lunar Lander Resilience Fails Mission, Crashes on Moon
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Set to Launch in India Next Week; Colour Options, Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn’t Coming, Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Offer ‘Ultra’ Experience, Tipster Claims
  5. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model With Improved Coding Capabilities
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Price, Storage Options Leaked Again; Here's How Much It Could Cost
  7. WWDC 2025: watchOS 26 to Reportedly Get Support for Third-Party Control Centre Widgets
  8. Snapchat Launches Apple Watch App With Scribble, Dictation Support; Lens Studio Now on iOS
  9. Hugging Face Releases SmolVLA Open Source AI Model For Robotics Workflows
  10. Redmi Pad 2 With 9,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »