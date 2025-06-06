Samsung recently teased its upcoming foldables, emphasising the word 'Ultra'. This teaser sparked speculation that Samsung would introduce an Ultra-branded version of the Galaxy Z Fold lineup this year — Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. However, a reliable tipster now claims that there will not be any Ultra model, instead the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will offer an Ultra experience. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place in July in New York.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Isn't Coming

Max Jambor on X refuted rumours about the launch of a new Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold 7. He suggests that Samsung has used the Ultra term to build hype around the launch of next-generation foldables. "There's no Ultra model, at least not this summer' Jambor wrote. Instead of the new Ultra model, the "Galaxy Z Fold 7 itself will bring Ultra features", he added.

Earlier this week, Samsung hinted at the arrival of a new product by using the word 'Ultra'. The phone was shown with a book-style foldable form factor. Many, including Gadgets 360, speculated that it would be a higher-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company assured Galaxy AI features for the new model. The latest leak indicates that the new upgrades will provide a flagship user experience without introducing a distinct Ultra model.

Samsung will reportedly launch its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 early next month. A Galaxy Unapacked launch event is said to take place in New York City. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to run on the company's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in select markets, including Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, in contrast, is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in all markets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models. Samsung is rumoured to unveil a Fan Edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside the new foldables.