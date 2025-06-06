Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Price, Storage Options Leaked Again; Here's How Much It Could Cost

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Price, Storage Options Leaked Again; Here's How Much It Could Cost

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could launch with an in-house Exynos 2500 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2025 10:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Price, Storage Options Leaked Again; Here's How Much It Could Cost

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured) comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could come in 128GB and 256GB storage options
  • The handset will likely pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support
  • The Galaxy Z Flip FE may carry a 12-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to be unveiled in the coming months as a more affordable version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. The clamshell foldable smartphones will likely launch alongside the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7. Ahead of their rumoured July launch, several leaks and reports have hinted at the expected key features and other details about the upcoming phones. A new report has now suggested the starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Price Leaked Again

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will likely be priced around KRW 1 million (roughly Rs. 63,400) for the base 128GB option, according to a report by SisaJournalE. The report added that the clamshell foldable could be available in a 256GB variant as well. 

Notably, a recent report claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be priced under EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 96,000) in some regions.

Meanwhile, the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options. Another recent leak suggested that the handset will likely support 8GB and 12GB of RAM. 

The older leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to support 8GB of RAM. It is said to be offered in black and white colour options. 

Samsung will likely host a Galaxy Unpacked launch event in New York in early July, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Fan Edition model of the Flip variant could be introduced at the same event. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be powered by an in-house Exynos 2500 SoC. The phone recently appeared on Geekbench with this chipset. Previously, there were rumours about the phone using the Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is used in the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The phone could sport a 6.7-inch main foldable display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It may have two outward-facing 12-megapixel cameras, including an ultrawide shooter, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the inside.

