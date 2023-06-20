Technology News

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said he is speaking "almost everyday" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 June 2023 09:50 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI made ChatGPT available for free to the public for testing in Novemnber 2022

Highlights
  • ChatGPT creator OpenAI is backed by Microsoft
  • Son has been focused on the planned listing of chip designer Arm
  • Softbank has its annual general meeting on Wednesday

SoftBank Group's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a "heavy user" of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot from Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI.

Son said he is speaking "almost everyday" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has made high-profile visits to Tokyo this year as he looks to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on the regulation of the burgeoning technology around the world.

"I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," Son told shareholders of the group's telecoms subsidiary.

Son has stepped back from public pronouncements in recent months to focus on the planned listing of chip designer Arm as his technology investment conglomerate books heavy loss due to the sliding value of its portfolio.

The group holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday with the market looking for details of Son's investment outlook at a time when excitement over AI is driving capital expenditure around the world.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday last week US drivers could power some of their luxury vehicles with ChatGPT in a test program starting June 16.

Compatible with some 900,000 vehicles that have the automaker's "MBUX" systems, ChatGPT will download over the air after drivers opt in via a Mercedes app or by voice command, the company said. The test will last three months during which Mercedes will see how drivers use the technology.

Mercedes said ChatGPT would make its car system's answers sound more natural and would let drivers ask for destination information or address other queries, like what to cook for dinner.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

