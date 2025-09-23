Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers from D-Link, TP-Link, Tenda, and More Brands

Amazon is offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and bank card payment discounts, as well as no-cost EMI payment options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 September 2025 17:47 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers from D-Link, TP-Link, Tenda, and More Brands

Photo Credit: Amazon

Wi-Fi routers from brands like TP-Link can be purchased with discounts on Amazon

Highlights
  • Asus, D-Link, and TP-Link routers are available at lower prices on Amazon
  • TP-Link Archer AC1200 is priced at Rs. 2,199, down from Rs. 4,999
  • Buyers get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI card transactions
Shopping for a new Wi-Fi router? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers great deals on a wide range of routers for a variety of use cases. The annual festive sale went live today (September 23) for everyone in India, offering lucrative discounts and deals on smartphones, laptops, wearables, home appliances, and other electronics. However, if you're looking to increase the wireless network coverage at home or improve bandwidth for streaming data for backing up information locally, then having a capable Wi-Fi router is a must. Fortunately, the ongoing sale will allow you to purchase a new router from Asus, D-Link, TP-Link, and other brands at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

You can find new wireless routers with fast connectivity, extended range, and other features during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. For example, the TP-Link Archer AC1200 Wi-Fi router is currently available for Rs. 2,199 on Amazon, down from Rs. 4,999.

Meanwhile, you can stay up to date with our coverage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

In addition to the discounts on Wi-Fi routers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can also use your cards to avail of additional discounts on certain products. The e-commerce giant offers a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of the offer before checking out. There are no-cost EMI options available as well, for those who prefer not to pay the full price of the product upfront.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on Wi-Fi routers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Here
D-Link M30 Rs. 8,260 Rs. 3,999 Buy Here
Asus RT-AX53U Rs. 8,900 Rs. 5,299 Buy Here
D-Link DIR-825 Rs. 4,355 Rs. 1,699 Buy Here
TP-Link TL-WR850N N300 Rs. 1,599 Rs.899 Buy Here
Tenda N301 Rs. 1,100 Rs, 899 Buy Here
TP-Link TL-WA850RE N300 Wireless Range Extender Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,129 Buy Here

 

Comments

iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers from D-Link, TP-Link, Tenda, and More Brands
