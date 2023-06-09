Technology News

Lawmakers are beginning to consider what new rules might be needed because of the rise of AI

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2023 11:23 IST
AI made headlines earlier this year when ChatGPT became generally available

Highlights
  • Senate Majority Leader had scheduled three briefings for senators on AI
  • The briefings include a general overview on AI
  • It will examine how to achieve American leadership on AI

US senators on Thursday introduced two separate bipartisan artificial intelligence bills on Thursday amid growing interest in addressing issues surrounding the technology.

One would require the US government to be transparent when using AI to interact with people and another would establish an office to determine if the United States is remaining competitive in the latest technologies.

Lawmakers are beginning to consider what new rules might be needed because of the rise of AI. The technology made headlines earlier this year when ChatGPT, an AI program that can answer questions in written form, became generally available.

Senators Gary Peters, a Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, introduced a bill along with Senators Mike Braun and James Lankford, both Republicans, which would require US government agencies to tell people when the agency is using AI to interact with them.

The bill also requires agencies to create a way for people to appeal any decisions made by AI.

"The federal government needs to be proactive and transparent with AI utilization and ensure that decisions aren't being made without humans in the driver's seat," said Braun in a statement.

Senators Michael Bennet and Mark Warner, both Democrats, introduced a measure along with Republican Senator Todd Young that would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis that would seek to ensure that the United States stayed at the front of the pack in developing artificial intelligence.

"We cannot afford to lose our competitive edge in strategic technologies like semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to competitors like China," Bennet said.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he had scheduled three briefings for senators on artificial intelligence, including the first classified briefing on the topic so lawmakers can be educated on the issue.

The briefings include a general overview of AI, examining how to achieve American leadership on AI, and a classified session on defense and intelligence issues and implications. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023   

