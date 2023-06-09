Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Low; Polygon, Tron Mint Small Gains

Bitcoin price has slipped by 0.14 percent to bring its trading value to $26,416 (roughly Rs. 21 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 June 2023 12:26 IST
The overall crypto market valuation remains unchanged at the mark of $1.1 trillion

Highlights
  • Cardano, Solana recorded losses
  • Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin saw dips
  • Shiba Inu, Uniswap minted profits

The crypto market seems to have only managed to trade sideways in the last 24 hours with most cryptocurrencies riddled with losses stepping into Friday, June 9. Bitcoin price has slipped by 0.14 percent to bring its trading value to $26,416 (roughly Rs. 21 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the most expensive cryptocurrency did record a price growth of $137 (roughly Rs. 11,300) in the midst of the ongoing fluctuations in the market. US SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase and Binance along with a potential possibility of stablecoins crackdown are evoking concerns among stakeholders about the price movements of key tokens.

Ether, with a loss of 0.03 percent, joined Bitcoin in trading on the low side of the price chart. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $1,835 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) — recording no change from its last day's trading price.

“BTC's hold around $26,500 (roughly Rs. 21 lakh) remains firm despite events pertaining to the SEC lawsuits and the upcoming monetary policy decision by the Feds due next week. Ether along with most tokens which were specifically called out as ‘unregistered securities' by the SEC are trading in the red and the selling pressure on them seems to fading away,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Litecoin, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Wrapped Bitcoin — all registered losses alongside Bitcoin and Ether.

Losses also struck Cosmos, Chainlink, Monero, Stellar, and Bitcoin Cash.

The overall crypto market valuation remains unchanged at the mark of $1.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 90,75,336 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index continues to maintain yesterday's position right in the middle of the scale with 50 points. The index has remained “neutral” around the score of 53 for over a month now, indicating that the activity in the sector is majorly unchanged for at least 30 days.

Meanwhile, a small number of cryptocurrencies did manage to record profits on Friday.

These include Ripple, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Leo, and Uniswap.

Eos Coin, Elrond, Aave, NEO Coin, and ZCash also retained profits on the price chart.

“Barring the initial shock of the crackdown, the DeFi ecosystem has been able to shrug off the implications of SEC's anti-crypto movement. However, a price correction in the coming days cannot be ruled out since the regulatory landscape remains uncertain,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, on-chain data indicates that Asia has surpassed the United States in terms of active capital in Bitcoin and crypto markets.

“Recent jobs data from the US may offer slight respite for the crypto markets. The latest data indicate that the labour market is beginning to showcase favourable results which are aligned to FOMC's course of prescribed measures. This could increase the likelihood of the Feds pausing their streak of interest rate hikes, something that directly impacts market performance across asset classes,” Chaturvedi from CoinSwitch Ventures noted.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

