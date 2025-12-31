Technology News
Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Hell’s Paradise Season 2, the dark fantasy anime from MAPPA, begins streaming on Crunchyroll January 11, 2026. Gabimaru and the Asaemon executioners face new dangers in Shinsenkyo.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2025 15:00 IST
Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

The new season will be exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll.

  • Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise starts January 11, 2026
  • Exclusive worldwide streaming on Crunchyroll
  • Gabimaru’s journey continues with new threats, inner struggles, and dark
Hell's Paradise Season 2 is coming back, which will continue the story of Gabimaru and Asaemon on the deadly Shinsenkyo island! After the dramatic ending, we've been left breathless from Season 1; Season 2 brings us greater mysteries, bigger stakes, and deadly encounters. Season 2 will follow a dangerous path of Gabimaru's journey with dark fantasy, bloody action, and mystery around the characters. It will include new enemies, greater lore, and moral dilemmas, all in glorious animation by MAPPA. For fans of anime that love action-packed, high-stakes fights, psychological layers, and inventive dark world-building, Hell's Paradise Season 2 is a must-watch this January.

When and Where to Watch Hell's Paradise Season 2

The new season will be exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll worldwide, premiering January 11th, 2026. For Japanese viewers, it airs on 23:45 JST, while Indian viewers can also simultaneously watch it at 8:15 PM IST.

Trailer and Plot of Hell's Paradise Season 2

The trailer introduces a bleak reality where Gabimaru, Sagiri, and the executioner Asaemon face countless dangers, bizarre monsters, and moral crises as they try to survive, find the elixir, and deal with personal issues.

Cast and Crew of Hell's Paradise Season 2

Season 2, directed by Kaori Makita and produced by MAPPA, is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, bringing the main cast back with Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru – along with a promise of stunning action in incredibly high quality.

Reception of Hell's Paradise Season 2

Hell's Paradise Season 1 has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10 for its storytelling, dark themes, and action, and it is expected to be carried forward by Hell's Paradise Season 2 alike.

