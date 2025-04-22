HMD could be working on a successor to the HMD Skyline handset, which was initially unveiled in July 2024. A tipster has suggested the expected launch timeline of the HMD Skyline 2. The company has yet to confirm the device or its moniker. The purported smartphone is expected to get improved features over the existing variant. However, the exact specifications of the rumoured phone are not yet known. Notably, the current HMD Skyline model was introduced in India in September 2024.

HMD Skyline 2 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The HMD Skyline 2 will likely launch in select global markets in July, according to an X post by the tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). The post did not reveal any other details about the purported handset.

In another X post, the tipster suggested that HMD could also introduce the Skyline 2GT and Fusion 2 handsets soon. The former could be a gaming-focused device. However, since the company has yet to confirm the monikers of any of the rumoured phones, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

The existing HMD Skyline version comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and a 4,600mAh replaceable battery with 33W wired, 15W magnetic wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging support. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It ships with Android 14 and has a Custom Button placed on the left edge.

In the camera department, the HMD Skyline gets a 108-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The HMD Skyline supports HMD Gen 2 repairability and comes with a self-repair kit. It has an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is priced in the country at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.