Western Digital Announces 6TB 2.5-Inch Portable Hard Disk Drive in India

Western Digital's new 6TB SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD has a rugged design with an IP54-rated build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 13:55 IST


Photo Credit: Western Digital

Western Digital's new products are compatible with devices running on macOS 11+ and Windows 10

Highlights
  • 6TB WD My Passport offers USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 interface
  • WD My Passport Ultra features USB Type-C technology
  • The WD 6TB SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD is priced at Rs. 20,999
Western Digital has expanded its WD, WD Black, and SanDisk product lineup in India. The California-based computer drive manufacturer has introduced the WD My Passport portable hard disk drives (HDDs) line and SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD in 6TB capacities in the country. These are advertised to be the first 2.5-inch portable HDDs ever offered in a 6TB capacity globally. The WD My Passport hard drive lineup offers password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD drive has IP54-rated dust and water resistance build. With the latest offering, the brand aims to provide robust and tailored storage solutions for users.

Western Digital 6TB My Passport, 6TB SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD price, availability

The 6TB WD My Passport is priced at Rs. 15,499 in India. Meanwhile, the 6TB WD My Passport with USB Type-C comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The WD Elements 6TB is priced at Rs. 15,299. All three products are currently available for purchase through Western Digital retailers, retailers and Western Digital Store.

Finally, the 6TB WD SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD is priced at Rs. 20,999. It will go on sale by the end of July through select Western Digital retailers, retailers and on the Western Digital Store.

Western Digital 6TB My Passport, 6TB SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD specifications

The 6TB WD My Passport offers a USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 interface, while the 6TB WD My Passport which works with USB Type-C comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface. Both models have a limited warranty of three years. They feature the company's in-house software to add an extra layer of security with password protection and built-in 256-bit AES encryption. They offer easy backup and defence against ransomware through the included Acronis True Image for Western Digital software. They offer a transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s.

The My Passport Ultra features USB Type-C technology and a metal design with the same 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It has a slim design.

Meanwhile, the 6TB SanDisk G-Drive ArmorATD has a rugged design with an IP54 rain and dust rating and offers crush resistance up to 1000lbs. It has a 2.5-inch form factor and it is advertised as the world's first 2.5-inch 6TB portable hard drive. It offers a USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Thunderbolt 3 interfaces and supports a transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s through a USB Type-C connector. It also has a three-year limited warranty.

All new models are compatible with devices running on macOS 11+ and Windows 10 and above.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

