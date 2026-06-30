Oppo Reno 16 series is set to make its debut this week in India with two new smartphones. The lineup is confirmed to include the Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16c. Days before its unveiling, the smartphone maker has revealed new details about the standard model. The Oppo Reno 16 will launch in India with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, instead of an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC, which powers its Chinese counterpart. Moreover, the company has revealed that the upcoming handset will ship with Oppo's latest Android 16-based ColorOS version, along with new AI-powered tools and a theft protection feature.

Oppo Reno 16 Will Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chip in India

On Tuesday, the smartphone maker confirmed that the Oppo Reno 16 will be launched in India with Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz. The handset is claimed to provide up to 27 percent faster CPU performance, up to 30 percent graphics rendering, and up to 65 percent enhanced AI performance. Interestingly, in China, the smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chip.

Apart from this, the company has revealed that the Oppo Reno 16 will ship with various AI-powered tools, including AI Recording Sticker, AI Scan, AI Voice Translation, AI Menu Translation, AI Bill Manager, and AI Mind Pilot. Users will be able to trigger the AI-backed tools by tapping on the dedicated AI Snap Key. The phone will also ship with Oppo Lock, an “advanced theft protection” feature, which lets users remotely lock the phone and enforce a SIM-removal lock. The handset will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16, the same as its Chinese counterpart.

We already know that the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c will be launched in India on July 2 at 12:00 pm IST. The standard model will carry a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The primary camera will be paired with a 50-megapixel telephoto portrait camera, which will offer 3.5x optical zoom and a 85mm equivalent focal length. The handset will also sport a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Oppo Reno 16 will also sport a HoloVerse 3D design and a Floating 3D Glitter finish. The Reno 16 series will go on sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart. Both handsets will be offered in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options.