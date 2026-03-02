Technology News
English Edition

Best All-in-One Laser Printers for Home and Small Businesses

Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW offers 21ppm printing speed.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 20:43 IST
Best All-in-One Laser Printers for Home and Small Businesses

Photo Credit: Amazon

You will get up to 21 pages per minute speed in the HP LaserJet Pro M126nw

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Here’s a look at some of the best all-in-one laser printers available
  • Canon imageCLASS MF271dn printer has a 150-sheet input tray
  • Brother DCP-L2640DW is a monochrome laser printer
Advertisement

The printer product category has evolved in recent Years and the laser printers remain a smart option for home users and small business owners. People who prefer fast black-and-white printing at minimum cost can buy different models launched by brands like HP, Canon and Brother. Most models offer print, scan, and copy functions, and this all-in-one functionality increase convinience and assists in finishing everyday tasks by eliminating the time and effort needed to perform each functions seperately. Some models offer automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing compatibility.

Here we have compiled a list of the best printers available in India that offer print, scan, and copy capabilities. You can compare their key features and prices before finalising the purcahse.

HP LaserJet Pro M126nw

HP's LaserJet Pro M126nw is a great option with all-in-one functionality ideal for home use and small businesses. This machine offers print, copy, and scan functionalities with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity options. This printer has a compact build, and it weighs 10 kilograms. It features an HP 88A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge with a yield of up to 700 pages (ISO standard).

You will get up to 21 pages per minute speed in the HP LaserJet Pro M126nw. This monochrome printer supports standard media sizes, including A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and various envelopes. It has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. Users can control the device through the LCD panel that boasts four LED indicator lights and 13 control panel buttons.

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw is priced at Rs. 25,399 in India.

 

HP 323sdnw

The HP 323sdnw is another top all-in-one, auto-duplex wireless laser printer available in India. This machine, designed for print, scan, and copy functions, can be used for your low and high-volume printing needs. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and offers USB connectivity. It uses the 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and delivers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. It weighs 13.79kg and has 256MB of memory.

hp 323sdnw HP 323sdnw

HP 323sdnw
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The HP 323sdnw has an automatic document feeder (ADF) and a 250-sheet input tray. It includes a 100-sheet output tray, and supports almost all media szies inlcudinG A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelopes (DL, C5).

You can buy the HP 323sdnw through Amazon in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,499. It is available in Black colour.

 

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is a wireless laser printer from HP that offers print, copy and scan functions. It has up to 21ppm printing speed and a 150-sheet input tray and 100 sheet output tray. The printer offers Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The printer has an HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge with a yield of up to 1,500 pages.

This monochrome printer has a 40-sheet automatic document feeder, and it accommodates almost all standard media sizes. It features a control panel with a 2-line LCD display, four LED indicators and 30 buttons.

hp laser mfp 1188fnw HP Laser MFP 1188fnw

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is priced at Rs. 19,999. You can buy it now through Amazon in a white colour option.

 

Brother DCP-L2640DW

Brother DCP-L2640DW is a monochrome laser printer with print, scan, and copy functionality in a single unit. It has up to 34 pages per minute speed and offers a resolution up to 1200x1200dpi. You can use it for automatic duplex printing as well. This model has a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and features 256MB memory. It boasts a 250-sheet input tray.

Connectivity options available in this model are Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi. You can use it with your Android and iOS smartphones and Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. The printer can manage a variety of paper sizes like A4, Letter, Legal, B5 (JIS/ISO), A5, A6, and Executive. It has an LCD panel for operation. It has a TN-2570XL toner cartridge.

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 24,529. It is listed in a black shade

 

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn is a perfect solution for home and small business printing needs. It combines the print, scan and copy capabilities and offers up to 29 pages per minute printing speed. It supports automatic two-sided printing and has a print resolution of 600 x 600dpi.

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn printer has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It offers USB and Ethernet connectivity options. You can do mobile printing through AirPrint and Mopria. It has 256MB of memory and features a 5.3cm LCD panel. It supports media sizes like A4, B5, A5, A6, letter, legal, statement, executive, and government letter with a maximum paper thickness of 64 to 275GSM. It has a CRT 071 toner

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn printer is priced at Rs. 21,566 in India. You can buy this model in Black colour.

 

Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW

The Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW is another multifunctional printer from Canon with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It offers USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, WiFi Direct and is compatible with all major operating systems like Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 R2, among others. 

canon mf643cdw Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW

Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW

 

The Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW offers 21ppm printing speed, and it weighs 20.5 Kilograms. It has an LCD panel and can be used to print cardstock, Envelopes, and transparencies. It offers cyan, magenta, yellow, and black

Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW Price in India 

The Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW is priced at Rs. 48,650 in India. You can buy it in White and Black colours. 

 
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Laser Printers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Best Open Earbuds in India: Realme Buds Clip, Nothing Ear Open, Sony LinkBuds Open and More
iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 Chip: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Best All-in-One Laser Printers for Home and Small Businesses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, 48-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  2. iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  4. Tecno Unveils Camon 50 Series, AI Innovations, Lamborghini Tie-Up at MWC
  5. Moto Buds 2 Plus With Sound by Bose Launched Alongside Moto Buds 2
  6. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  7. Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Tag Arrive Globally at These Prices
  8. Lenovo Launches New Tablets, Yoga Series Laptops at MWC 2026
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra May Come With This Major Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March
  2. iPad Air (2026) Launched in India With M4 Chip, Up to 13-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 Chip: Price, Specifications
  4. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Series Launched as Firm Unveils Modular Concept Phone, Lamborghini Collaboration
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Successor Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPA Sensor With LOFIC
  6. Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026
  7. MediaTek Set to Demonstrate 6G, 5G-Advanced, Edge AI Innovations at ‘AI For Life’ Showcase at MWC 2026
  8. MWC 2026: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga, IdeaPad Series Laptop Models Alongside Legion Tab (2026), Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
  9. Bluepoint Games Reportedly Pitched a Bloodborne Remake, but Was Turned Down by FromSoftware
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »