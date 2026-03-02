Best All-in-One Laser Printers for Home and Small Businesses

The printer product category has evolved in recent Years and the laser printers remain a smart option for home users and small business owners. People who prefer fast black-and-white printing at minimum cost can buy different models launched by brands like HP, Canon and Brother. Most models offer print, scan, and copy functions, and this all-in-one functionality increase convinience and assists in finishing everyday tasks by eliminating the time and effort needed to perform each functions seperately. Some models offer automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing compatibility.

Here we have compiled a list of the best printers available in India that offer print, scan, and copy capabilities. You can compare their key features and prices before finalising the purcahse.

HP LaserJet Pro M126nw

HP's LaserJet Pro M126nw is a great option with all-in-one functionality ideal for home use and small businesses. This machine offers print, copy, and scan functionalities with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity options. This printer has a compact build, and it weighs 10 kilograms. It features an HP 88A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge with a yield of up to 700 pages (ISO standard).

You will get up to 21 pages per minute speed in the HP LaserJet Pro M126nw. This monochrome printer supports standard media sizes, including A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and various envelopes. It has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. Users can control the device through the LCD panel that boasts four LED indicator lights and 13 control panel buttons.

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw is priced at Rs. 25,399 in India.

HP 323sdnw

The HP 323sdnw is another top all-in-one, auto-duplex wireless laser printer available in India. This machine, designed for print, scan, and copy functions, can be used for your low and high-volume printing needs. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and offers USB connectivity. It uses the 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and delivers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. It weighs 13.79kg and has 256MB of memory.

The HP 323sdnw has an automatic document feeder (ADF) and a 250-sheet input tray. It includes a 100-sheet output tray, and supports almost all media szies inlcudinG A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelopes (DL, C5).

You can buy the HP 323sdnw through Amazon in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,499. It is available in Black colour.

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is a wireless laser printer from HP that offers print, copy and scan functions. It has up to 21ppm printing speed and a 150-sheet input tray and 100 sheet output tray. The printer offers Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The printer has an HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge with a yield of up to 1,500 pages.

This monochrome printer has a 40-sheet automatic document feeder, and it accommodates almost all standard media sizes. It features a control panel with a 2-line LCD display, four LED indicators and 30 buttons.

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is priced at Rs. 19,999. You can buy it now through Amazon in a white colour option.

Brother DCP-L2640DW

Brother DCP-L2640DW is a monochrome laser printer with print, scan, and copy functionality in a single unit. It has up to 34 pages per minute speed and offers a resolution up to 1200x1200dpi. You can use it for automatic duplex printing as well. This model has a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and features 256MB memory. It boasts a 250-sheet input tray.

Connectivity options available in this model are Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi. You can use it with your Android and iOS smartphones and Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. The printer can manage a variety of paper sizes like A4, Letter, Legal, B5 (JIS/ISO), A5, A6, and Executive. It has an LCD panel for operation. It has a TN-2570XL toner cartridge.

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 24,529. It is listed in a black shade

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn is a perfect solution for home and small business printing needs. It combines the print, scan and copy capabilities and offers up to 29 pages per minute printing speed. It supports automatic two-sided printing and has a print resolution of 600 x 600dpi.

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn printer has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It offers USB and Ethernet connectivity options. You can do mobile printing through AirPrint and Mopria. It has 256MB of memory and features a 5.3cm LCD panel. It supports media sizes like A4, B5, A5, A6, letter, legal, statement, executive, and government letter with a maximum paper thickness of 64 to 275GSM. It has a CRT 071 toner

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn printer is priced at Rs. 21,566 in India. You can buy this model in Black colour.

Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW

The Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW is another multifunctional printer from Canon with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It offers USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, WiFi Direct and is compatible with all major operating systems like Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 R2, among others.

The Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW offers 21ppm printing speed, and it weighs 20.5 Kilograms. It has an LCD panel and can be used to print cardstock, Envelopes, and transparencies. It offers cyan, magenta, yellow, and black

The Canon imageCLASS MF643CDW is priced at Rs. 48,650 in India. You can buy it in White and Black colours.