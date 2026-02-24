Best Printers With Automatic Double-Sided Printing in India

Automatic double-sided printing, also known as auto duplex, is one of the most useful features to look for when buying a printer. It not only helps reduce paper consumption but also saves time by eliminating the need to manually flip pages. Whether you need a reliable printer for a small office, a hybrid work setup, or home use, models with built-in duplex support offer better efficiency and lower running costs in the long run.

In India, several laser and ink tank printers now come with automatic two-sided printing across different price segments. From compact monochrome laser printers built for teams to feature-rich all-in-one ink tank models with scanning and copying functions, there are options suited for varied workloads and budgets.

HP Laser MFP 323d Printer

HP Laser MFP 323d is a black-and-white laser multifunction printer tailored for small teams, offering printing, scanning, and copying in one unit. It supports automatic two-sided printing and can produce up to 30 A4 pages per minute. The printer delivers sharp output at up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and is suited for a monthly workload of 300 to 2,300 pages, with a maximum duty cycle rated at 30,000 pages.

For paper handling, it includes a 250-sheet input tray that can be expanded to 251 sheets, along with a 100-sheet output bin. The printer accommodates A4, A5, B5, Oficio, and envelope sizes, and supports duplex printing for A4 and Oficio formats. Its flatbed CIS scanner captures documents at up to 600 dpi optical resolution with 24-bit colour depth, while the copier supports up to 99 copies and scaling from 25 to 400 percent. Connectivity is provided through USB 2.0, and the device runs on 256MB shared memory using a black toner cartridge and a separate imaging drum.

HP Laser MFP 323d Printer Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323d printer costs Rs. 19,499 in India currently.

HP Laser 303d Printer

HP Laser 303d is a monochrome, print-only laser printer designed for small teams of up to five users. It supports automatic duplex printing for convenient two-sided output and delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute on A4 paper. The printer offers a maximum resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and is built for a recommended monthly volume of 300 to 2,300 pages, with a maximum duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages.

It features a 250-sheet input tray, expandable to 251 sheets, and a 100-sheet output tray. The printer supports A4, A5, B5, Oficio, and envelope sizes, including duplex printing for A4 and Oficio. Connectivity is limited to Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and it includes 256MB of memory. The device uses a single black toner cartridge with a separate imaging drum and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

HP Laser 303d Printer Price in India

The HP Laser 303d printer in India is available presently at Rs. 13,999.

Canon PIXMA G4780 Printer

Canon PIXMA G4780 is an all-in-one ink tank printer with print, scan, copy, and ADF support. It features automatic duplex printing for A4 and Letter sizes, along with duplex copy support. The printer delivers up to 11 ipm (mono) and 6 ipm (colour) simplex speeds, with a maximum print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi and borderless photo printing up to A4.

It includes a 35-sheet ADF, 100-sheet rear tray, and a CIS scanner with 600 x 1200 dpi optical resolution. Connectivity options include USB, Wi-Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, and Canon PRINT app support. The printer offers up to 6,000 black and 7,700 colour page yields and features a 2.7-inch colour touchscreen display.

Canon PIXMA G4780 Price in India

The Canon PIXMA G4780 printer is listed in India at Rs. 19,499.

Brother DCP-T535DW Printer

Brother DCP-T535DW is an all-in-one ink tank printer offering print, scan, and copy functions in a compact 7.2kg design. One of its standout features is automatic duplex printing, which allows users print on both sides of the page and reduce paper usage. It delivers speeds of up to 16 ipm (mono) and 9 ipm (colour), with a print resolution of up to 1200 × 6000 dpi (Windows). The printer supports multiple paper sizes, a 150-sheet input tray, and 50-sheet output capacity.

It features a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 × 2400 dpi optical resolution and copy resolution up to 1200 × 1800 dpi. Connectivity options include USB 2.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct with the latest Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) security. It comes with a 1-line LCD panel, 128MB memory, and support for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.

Brother DCP-T535DW Price in India

The Brother DCP-T535DW printer currently costs Rs. 16,499 in India.

Epson EcoTank L6460 A4 Printer

Epson EcoTank L6460 A4 Ink Tank Printer is a business-focused all-in-one device supporting print, scan, copy, and ADF functions. It features automatic duplex printing for easy two-sided printing, helping reduce paper usage. The printer delivers speeds of up to 17 ipm in black and 9.5 ipm in colour. Powered by Epson's Heat-Free PrecisionCore technology, it supports print resolution up to 4800 dpi for sharp legal-size documents.

The printer uses a refillable ink tank system with page yields of up to 7,500 black and 6,000 colour pages per set. It includes a 35-sheet ADF, a CIS scanner with up to 1200 x 2400 dpi optical resolution, and 600 x 600 dpi copy resolution. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, AirPrint, Mopria, and Epson Connect. It features a 2.4-inch colour LCD touchscreen and up to one year or 100,000 prints warranty.

Epson EcoTank L6460 A4 Printer Price in India

The Epson Ecotank L6460 A4 printer is now available in India at Rs. 24,999.