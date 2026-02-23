Best Laser Printers Under Rs. 15,000 in India

The right printer for your home or office should be selected based on your daily printing volume, budget, the features you need, and available space. If you need crisp black-and-white documents, like reports, documents, assignments, and invoices for their day-to-day needs, you can opt for a laser printer. Many brands like HP, Canon, and Brother are selling laser printers with affordable price tags, with support for Wi-Fi, mobile printing and advanced features in India. These models are reliable if you want to print text and simple graphics. Readers with requirements for daily colour printing should opt for a different printer type, like an inkjet printer.

Here we have listed some of the top laser printers available in India under Rs. 15,000. The options are HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus, HP 303dw, Brother HL-L2440DW, Canon ImageClass LBP6030B and Brother HL-L2321D. Some models offer print-only options, while others provide scan and copy functionalities alongside wide connectivity options.

HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus

The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is a balanced and portable printer available under the price bracket of Rs. 15,000 in India. It is a single-function monochrome laser printer designed for home and office use. This model offers black and white output with support for quickly printing multiple pages.

The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus has a compact form factor, and it provides a monochrome print speed of up to 18 pages per minute. The printer supports up to 8.5x14 inches (Legal size) media size and standard A4 paper dimensions of 210x297 mm. It weighs around 5.1 kilograms and has USB connectivity.

HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus Price in India

The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is priced at Rs. 14,699 and is available in a black finish.

HP 303dw

HP 303dw is another decent model from HP with all basic features. This auto-duplex Wi-Fi printer offers black and white printing and has Wi-Fi and USB (USB 2.0) connectivity options. It uses an 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and provides a print speed of up to 30ppm. The printer features a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

You will get 256MB of memory on this printer. The HP 303dw supports A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, envelopes (DL, C5) media sizes. HP claims that this model is designed to print 30,000 pages a month. It can be controlled via the HP Smart app.

HP 303dw Price in India

The HP 303dw is right now slightly priced over Rs. 15,000 in India, but you can avail the Rs. 1,500 coupon discount on Amazon to get it for Rs. 14,499. It is available in Black colour.

Brother HL-L2440DW

Brother HL-L2440DW is a dependable choice for everyday printing under Rs. 15,000. It is a monochrome laser printer that offers 30ppm speed and a resolution of up to 1,200 x 1,200dpi. You can print two-sided documents and booklets in this model with the Automatic Duplex Printing. The printer has a 250-sheet input tray and a 150-sheet output tray, enabling printing of thicker documents like envelopes and letterhead. It has 3000 pages of Inbox Toner and offers 64MB of memory.

For connectivity, the Brother HL-L2440DW has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB 2.0. It is compatible with Android, iOS and other major operating systems. It can handle all standard paper sizes including A4, Letter, B5 (JIS), B5 (ISO), A5, A5 (Long Edge), B6 (JIS), A6, Executive, Legal, Mexico Legal, India Legal, Folio, 16K, among others.

Brother HL-L2440DW Price in India

The Brother HL-L2440DW is priced at Rs. 13,399 in India. You can buy it through Amazon in a Black shade.

Canon ImageClass LBP6030B

The Canon ImageClass LBP6030B is a monochrome laser printer that is claimed to deliver print speeds of up to 18 pages per minute (A4) and 19 pages per minute (Letter). This model is suitable for everyday printing, and it offers native resolution of 600x 600 dpi. With the company's Image Refinement technology, the printer is said to offer 2,400x600dpi. It uses UFR II LT print language.

For connectivity, the Canon ImageClass LBP6030B has USB 2.0. It works with different operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, among others. The printer carries a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. Like other models in the list, it also supports different paper sizes, including A4, B5, A5, Legal, Letter, Executive, and 16K, among others. It also supports different envelope sizes such as COM10, Monarch, C5, and DL. You will get 32MB of onboard memory with this model.

The Canon ImageClass LBP6030B has a panel featuring LED indicators and operation keys. It weighs approximately 5.0kg. The printer produces a 49.3dB noise level during operations.

Canon ImageClass LBP6030B Price in India

The Canon ImageClass LBP6030B is priced at Rs. 14 295 in India. It is available in Black shade through the company's official website.

Brother HL-L2321D

The Brother HL-L2321D is another popular single-function monochrome laser printer with USB connectivity. This model, designed for home offices and small businesses, can handle high-speed and large-volume document printing. For cost savings, it provides automatic duplex printing. You will get 30PPM print speed and up to 600x600dpi resolution in this machine.

The Brother HL-L2321D uses the company's HQ1200 technology to enable 2400x600 dpi output quality. The printer has 8MB onboard memory. Other key features include a 250-sheet input tray, 100 sheets output tray. It is compatible with multiple paper sizes and can manage thickness up to 105GSM. It uses a TN-2365 toner cartridge. Brother is selling this model with an inbox TN-2365 starter toner rated for up to 2,600 pages.

Brother HL-L2321D Price in India

The Brother HL-L2321D is priced at Rs. 11,499 in India. It is currently listed on Amazon in a single Black shade.

FAQs

1. What type of printer is the Brother HL-L2321D?

The Brother HL-L2321D is a single-function monochrome laser printer. It can be used for printing black-and-white documents.

2. Does HP 303dw support duplex printing?

Yes, the HP 303dw offers automatic 2-sided printing.

3. What type of toner does the HP 303dw use?

It uses the HP 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge.

4. What connectivity options are available in the Canon ImageClass LBP6030B?

The Canon ImageClass LBP6030B connects via USB connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.