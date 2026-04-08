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Best Wireless Laser Printers Available in India Right Now

Brother HL-L2440DW includes a 250-sheet paper tray.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 18:02 IST
Best Wireless Laser Printers Available in India Right Now

Photo Credit: Amazon

HP 323sdnw combines printing, scanning, and copying in one machine.

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Highlights
  • Brother HL-L2440DW includes a 250-sheet paper tray
  • HP 303d has USB 2.0 connectivity
  • Canon ImageClass MF284dw is compatible with Canon Print App
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Whether in homes with students or for home offices, printers have become essential productivity tools. It is a long-term investment that allows you to print all necessary documents, shipping labels, photos, travel tickets, assignments and more. Among the different types available, wireless laser printers stand out for their fast printing speed, cost-efficiency, and decent output. Most of the wireless printers allow users to print directly from their computers or mobile phones. Leading brands like HP, Canon, and Brother dominate this segment with new printer models with the latest technology and new features.

Here's a handpicked list of some of the best wireless laser printers available in the market right now.

HP 323sdnw

The HP 323sdnw combines printing, scanning, and copying in one machine. This can be considered as a long-term investment for small businesses and home offices that pays off. This machine is suitable for small spaces, but functionality needs are high. The HP 323sdnw auto-duplex Wi-Fi laser printer boasts an LCD panel, and it is advertised to provide a printing speed of 30 pages per minute (ppm).

hp 323sdnw amazon

Other key features of the HP 323sdnw include 256MB of memory, Wi-Fi connectivity and USB 2.0 compatibility. This MONOCHROME MODEL USES 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. It includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. Media sizes like A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, envelopes (DL, C5) are supported in this model.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is currently available for Rs. 24,499. You can buy it in a black shade.

HP 323dnw

HP 323dnw auto duplex Wi-Fi laser printer is a newly launched model which combines the print, scan, and copy functions. It comes with an LCD panel for navigation. You can avail Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity options in this model. It offers 256MB memory, and it uses a 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. 

This HP printer has the auto-duplex feature. It is advertised to have a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. The machine has a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It can be used for printing various media sizes like A4, A5, B5 (JIS), and oficio. 

HP 323dnw Price in India

The HP 323dnw is available for Rs. 21,499 in India. You can buy this model in a single Black shade.

Brother HL-L2440DW

For u buyers with budget constraints, the Brother HL-L2440DW comes as a good option. It offers only a printing function and is compatible with different operating systems. This monochrome printer offers a printing speed of 30 pages per minute and a maximum resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi.

The Brother HL-L2440DW supports different paper sizes, including A4, Letter, B5 (JIS), B5 (ISO), A5, A5 (Long Edge), B6 (JIS), A6, Executive, Legal, Mexico Legal, India Legal, Folio, among others. It includes a 250-sheet paper tray. It features a TN-2570XL toner cartridge that is advertised to print up to 3000 pages.

 

Brother HL-L2440DW Price in India

Amazon is selling the Brother HL-L2440DW for Rs. 13,399. You can get it in Grey colour.

HP 303d

HP 303d Laser Printer is one of the best laser printers that individuals can opt for in India for printing a variety of media sizes, including A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, envelopes (DL, C5).. This machine has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. The automatic duplex printing allows users to save paper and costs. It features a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

You will get 256MB of memory in this model. The HP 303d has USB 2.0 connectivity as well. It uses a 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. HP claims that this machine can handle up to 30,000 pages in a month.

 

HP 303d Price in India

HP 303d costs Rs. 13,999. You can buy it through Amazon. It is available in Black shade.

Canon ImageClass MF284dw

The Canon imageClass MF284dw is another wireless laser printer that can be used to print, scan, and copy contracts, presentations, and important documents without leaving your house. This model offers an automatic duplex printing feature that lets users save costs. Canon claims that the ImageClass MF284dw can print up to 35 pages per minute.

The Canon ImageClass MF284dw is compatible with Canon Print App, Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Service. It features an Auto Document Feeder (ADF), and it supports scanning of up to 15 images per minute for black and white.

Canon imageClass MF284dw Price in India

You can get the Canon imageClass MF284dw for Rs. 28,990. It is listed on Amazon in a White shade.

FAQs 
1. Which brands sell Wi-Fi laser printers in India?
HP, Canon, and Brother sell wireless laser printers in India.

2. What is the printing speed of the Brother HL-L2440DW?
The Brother HL-L2440DW can print up to 30 pages per minute. 

3. Does the Brother HL-L2440DW support scanning?
No, the Brother HL-L2440DW offers only printing function. 

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Further reading: HP, Canon, Brother, Printers, Wireless Printers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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