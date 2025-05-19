HP OmniBook 5 series artificial intelligence (AI) PCs were launched at Computex 2025 on Monday. The latest AI-powered PCs are powered by Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Plus processors, coupled with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that is claimed to deliver up to 45 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computational power. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch OLED screen sizes, the HP OmniBook 5 series AI PCs come with support for single 5K external or dual 4K displays, 1080p infrared (IR) camera, and HP Fast Charge technology.

HP OmniBook 5 Series Price, Availability

HP OmniBook 5 series comprises two models. The HP OmniBook 5 14 price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the base variant with Snapdragon X chipset. Meanwhile, the HP OmniBook 5 16 with the same specifications has a starting price of $849 (roughly Rs. 72,500).

Both AI PCs will be available for purchase starting July at HP.com, Best Buy, and Costco. Early adopters can also get the HP OmniBook 5 14 model via Amazon and Micro Center in June. The HP OmniBook 5 series is introduced in a single Glacier Silver colourway.

HP OmniBook 5 Series Specifications

The HP OmniBook 5 series has been unveiled in two display size options — 14-inch (OmniBook 5 14) and 16-inch (OmniBook 5 16). Both models sport 2K (1,920 x 1,200) OLED screens with 300nits peak brightness and 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The AI PCs are claimed to have low blue-light emissions with TUV+Eyesafe Display certification and a 0.02ms response time.

Buyers can purchase the laptop with up to eight-core Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 CPUs having a 3.4GHz peak clock speed, along with an Qualcomm Adreno GPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The processor is paired with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU which is claimed to deliver up to 45 TOPS of computational performance. The company also provides Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) support with its laptops.

Dubbed AI PCs, the HP OmniBook 5 models come with Copilot+ capabilities and a dedicated Copilot+ key. They benefit from AI-powered features like Recall and Click-to-Do, although both of them are currently in the preview phase. Improvements have also been made to features like Windows Search and Cocreator in Paint. HP says it provides a built-in HP AI Companion which offers on-device AI tools for document analysis, performance optimisation, and more.

The HP OmniBook 5 14 and 16-inch models are equipped with a 1080p full HD IR camera with Windows Hello support and a privacy shutter. Connectivity options on the AI PCs include Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E — both powered by a Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 modem. In terms of I/O ports, they feature two USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4a support, one USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

As per the company, the HP OmniBook 5 series AI PCs are capable of supporting single 5K external or dual 4K external displays. Meanwhile, the HP Audio Boost 2.0 feature, along with dual speakers and two amplifiers, delivers improved audio clarity and leverages AI to automatically suppress background noise during video calls. Both laptops pack a 59Wh triple-cell Lithium-ion polymer battery. HP claims they can get charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes using the supplied 65W power adapter.