Acer has refreshed the Swift Go 14 model in India with Intel's latest AI-backed Core Ultra processors that are equipped with Neural Processing Units (NPUs) aimed at improving on-system AI functions. It is an Intel Evo Edition platform model that is claimed to offer faster charging and rapid wake capabilities, among other improvements. The North American version of this laptop, unveiled in December 2023, comes with slight variations compared to the Indian one including a 2.8K (2,880 x 18,000 pixels) OLED panel variant.

Acer Swift Go 14 price in India, availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72T), offered in a Pure Silver shade, is priced in India at Rs. 84,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU option, while the Core Ultra 7 variant is listed at Rs. 99,990. Both options are available for purchase in the country exclusively through Flipkart.

Acer Swift Go 14 features, specifications

The refreshed Acer Swift Go 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 12,000 pixels) IPS LED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400nits peak brightness. It is available in two processor options - Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and Intel Core Ultra 7 155H paired with Intel Arc GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets come with integrated AI engines that are claimed to offer users a 47 percent performance boost over older models. The laptop is also equipped with features like Acer AlterView which uses "AI-generated depth maps to convert 2D images into animated wallpapers with 3D effects that can be viewed from multiple angles." It also has an Acer AI Zone tab which helps users locate AI features and updates on the laptop easily. It is also compatible with Microsoft Copilot that assists users in all AI-related activities.

The updated Acer Swift Go 14 comes with a 1440p QHD webcam, incorporating Acer's PurifiedVoice technology and Acer PurifiedView to eliminate undesired background noise while ensuring an improved video conferencing experience. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity.

A three-cell 65W battery is packed the the Acer Swift Go 14 and is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 12.5 hours. The laptop supports 100W charging via a USB Type-C port, weighs 1.32kg, and measures 312.9mm x 217.9mm x 14.9mm in size.

