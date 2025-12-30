Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17 Series to Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chipset, Tipster Claims

Xiaomi 17 Series to Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chipset, Tipster Claims

The Xiaomi 17 series currently includes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and the standard Xiaomi 17.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:29 IST
Xiaomi 17 Series to Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chipset, Tipster Claims

The mysterious Xiaomi 17 phone could be the fifth phone in the lineup.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September
  • The company has yet to confirm the development
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in China as the fourth addition to the smartphone maker's flagship lineup, while the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were unveiled in the country in September. While Xiaomi's numbered series currently includes four phones, the company is tipped to launch another model as part of the lineup with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which also powers other handsets in the Xiaomi 17 series. The phone is also said to feature relatively thin bezels and a periscope telephoto camera.

Fifth Xiaomi 17 Model Could Arrive With 'Minor' Changes

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) writes that a new flagship smartphone is currently under testing, which is said to bring “minor” changes over the existing phones in the lineup. Gizmochina claims that these details belong to an upcoming Xiaomi 17 series phone. If this is true, the purported handset would be the fifth in the series, which currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The leaker has also shared a few specifications of the upcoming handset.

The mysterious Xiaomi 17 series smartphone is said to be powered by the same octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm as the rest of the models in the lineup. It is said to be equipped with either a 6.8-inch or a 6.9-inch flat display, which could be surrounded by “ultra-narrow bezels” (translated from Chinese). The handset is tipped to also carry a periscope telephoto camera on the back. The leaker claims that the handset could be launched in China in the first half of 2026.

This comes soon after the Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China on December 25 at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Meanwhile, its top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant was priced at CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,09,000). The handset is currently on sale in China via the Xiaomi online store in Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. As previously mentioned, it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
LG OLED G6, LG OLED W6 Leak Hints at Notable Brightness, Gaming Upgrades Arriving in 2026
CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Series to Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chipset, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  4. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  7. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series May Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chip
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  2. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
  4. LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. MeitY Issues Compliance Reminder to Online Platforms Over Obscene Content
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  7. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  9. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  10. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »