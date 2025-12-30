Xiaomi 17 Ultra was recently launched in China as the fourth addition to the smartphone maker's flagship lineup, while the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were unveiled in the country in September. While Xiaomi's numbered series currently includes four phones, the company is tipped to launch another model as part of the lineup with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which also powers other handsets in the Xiaomi 17 series. The phone is also said to feature relatively thin bezels and a periscope telephoto camera.

Fifth Xiaomi 17 Model Could Arrive With 'Minor' Changes

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) writes that a new flagship smartphone is currently under testing, which is said to bring “minor” changes over the existing phones in the lineup. Gizmochina claims that these details belong to an upcoming Xiaomi 17 series phone. If this is true, the purported handset would be the fifth in the series, which currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The leaker has also shared a few specifications of the upcoming handset.

The mysterious Xiaomi 17 series smartphone is said to be powered by the same octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm as the rest of the models in the lineup. It is said to be equipped with either a 6.8-inch or a 6.9-inch flat display, which could be surrounded by “ultra-narrow bezels” (translated from Chinese). The handset is tipped to also carry a periscope telephoto camera on the back. The leaker claims that the handset could be launched in China in the first half of 2026.

This comes soon after the Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China on December 25 at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Meanwhile, its top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant was priced at CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,09,000). The handset is currently on sale in China via the Xiaomi online store in Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. As previously mentioned, it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.