Alienware Area-51 Laptop and Desktop With New Hardware Unveiled at CES 2025

Alienware's Area-51 laptop comes with 16 and 18-inch display options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Alienware Area-51 series comes with a new Nvidia GPU

Highlights
  • Alienware is bringing back its Area-51 lineup
  • Alienware Area-51 Desktop packs up to 64GB of RAM
  • Dell has also announced a 2025 edition of Alienware Aurora Desktop
Dell subsidiary Alienware has announced the return of its iconic Area-51 laptop and gaming desktop at CES 2025. The new machines ship with the latest silicon from Intel and Nvidia. Alienware is aiming to launch the new devices later this quarter. The Alienware Area-51 laptops come with 18-inch and 16-inch display options and offer up to 12TB of storage. The desktop can pack up to 64GB of RAM and a maximum of 8TB of storage

Alienware Area-51 laptops, Area-51 Desktop Price

The new Alienware Area-51 laptops will start at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,71,200) for the base variant, and a launch configuration with next-gen Nvidia GPU (likely the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series) has a price tag of $3,199 (roughly Rs. 2,74,000). They are confirmed to be available later this quarter with select configurations. Additional graphics options and configurations will arrive later including the entry configuration.

Meanwhile, the Area-51 Desktop will be available in Q1 for $4,499 (roughly Rs. 3,85,000) with a next gen Nvidia GPU. Additional graphics options and configurations will arrive later including the entry configuration.

Alienware Area-51 Laptops Specifications

Alienware Area-51 laptops will be available in 18-inch and 16-inch display options. The gaming-focused machines are said to offer "280W of power on next-gen Nvidia graphics and a next-gen Intel Ultra CPU". The laptops feature a Gorilla Glass window on the underside and have a hingeless design. They include RGB illuminations and an Aurora lighting effect with all AlienFX lighting zones and sound effects.

alienware area 51 laptop Alienware Area-51

Alienware Area-51 underside
Photo Credit: Alienware

 

The Alienware Area-51 series supports up to 175W of total graphics power (TGP) and up to a 105W thermal design profile (TDP) toward processors simultaneously. They are powered by next-generation Nvidia graphics and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU (Intel Arrow Lake CPUs).

Compared to previous Alienware laptops, the new Area-51 laptops are claimed to move up to 37 percent more air through the system while being 15 percent quieter. Further, they support Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) memory at speeds of up to 7200 MT/s. They support Gen 5 Solid State Drives (SSDs) and can be configured with up to 12TB of storage.

Alienware Area-51 Desktop Features

The Alienware Area-51 Desktop packs up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage via two 4TB drives. It has enough room to fit a 600W graphics card and 280W of processing power. It supports next-generation Nvidia graphics and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU.

alienware area 51 desktop Area-51 Desktop

Alienware Area-51 Desktop
Photo Credit: Alienware

 

The thermal management setup of the 80-liter desktop chassis includes dual 140mm fans for pushing cool ambient air upward toward the GPU fans ensuring maximum graphics performance. It includes dual 180mm fans that push air laterally toward the GPU, CPU and RAM from the front of the chassis and dual or triple 120mm fans are included for liquid cooling. It is also equipped with either a 360mm or 240mm Liquid Cooler (LC).

Alienware has added QR codes inside the chassis to guide customers on how to complete updates, repairs and modifications of key components of the desktop. The motherboard is also replaceable with the purchase of an optional AlienFX motherboard harness that is required when installing third-party aftermarket motherboards

Alienware has also announced a 2025 edition of Alienware Aurora Desktop during the CES 2025. The mid-sized tower is confirmed to be available later this quarter with next-gen Nvidia graphics and Intel Core Ultra 2 processors.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Alienware, Alienware Area 51, Alienware Area 51 Desktop
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025

