In addition to a slew of laptop CPUs and GPUs, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su also made a variety of announcements about desktop and datacentre products at her CES 2023 opening keynote in Las Vegas. The top-end Ryzen 7000 X3D series CPUs with integrated 3D Vcache are billed as the world's most powerful CPUs for gaming, displacing the recently launched Ryzen 9 7950X at the top of AMD's stack. There are also new mainstream desktop CPUs with limited support for overclocking, which AMD promises will hit attractive price points. The new Instinct MI300 is what AMD calls the world's first integrated datacentre chip, combining CPU and GPU cores plus more, while the new Alveo A70 plug-in accelerator card leverages the company's new XDNA AI acceleration architecture.

Following the sole model in the previous generation with integrated 3D Vcache, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D which AMD touted as the world's fastest processor for gaming, there are now three choices. The new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a massive 144MB of total cache memory. It has a 120W TDP rating and 5.7GHz boost speed. It will be aimed at those who play games and also run heavy content creation workloads. It is claimed to deliver up to 24 percent better performance in games compared to the previous generation.

There's also the Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12 cores and 140MB of cache memory, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with eight cores and 104MB of total cache memory. The Ryzen 7000 X3D CPU family will be available in February 2023 and prices will be announced then.

In addition there are three new mainstream Ryzen 7000 CPUs targeting the 65W TDP level. Retail CPUs will ship with a cooler in the box. The 12-core Ryzen 9 7900 will cost $429, the 8-core Ryzen 7 7700 costs $329, and the Ryzen 5 7600 is priced at $229. All three will go on sale on January 10.

Su also announced that buyers of select Ryzen 7000 CPUs will receive a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when it becomes available.

The Instinct MI300 is claimed to be the world's first integrated datacentre chip with CPU, GPU and memory combined in one package. It features 24 CPU cores based on the Zen 4 architecture, CDNA3 compute accelerator architecture, and 128GB of HBM3 memory. This chip is built using advanced 3D stacking technology with nine 5nm chiplets on top of four 6nm chiplets. In total, it contains more than 146 billion transistors, and is the most complex chip AMD has ever designed. The company claims 8X performance and 5X efficiency gains over the previous-generation Instinct MI250X HPC accelerator. It should allow for processing much larger AI models faster, at lower cost, and consuming dramatically less power. It will be sampling to HPC and AI customers shortly, and will go on the market in 2H 2023.

The AMD Alveo A70 is a low-profile add-in card based on the new XDNA AI architecture which AMD says will scale across products and address multiple segments, The Alveo A70 is optimised for AI inference and power efficiency, and is said to be capable of 80 percent higher performance than competition from Nvidia, in AMD's own tests. It is now available to AI cloud infrastructure developers for pre-order.