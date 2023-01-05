Technology News

Amazon Escalates Job Cuts, Says It Will Lay Off More Than 18,000 Workers

Amazon's job cuts, which began last year, were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people.

By Spencer Soper, Matt Day, Bloomberg | Updated: 5 January 2023 10:42 IST
Amazon Escalates Job Cuts, Says It Will Lay Off More Than 18,000 Workers

Photo Credit: Reuters

The first wave of cuts landed heaviest on Amazon’s Devices and Services group

Highlights
  • Amazon investors gave a positive reaction to the latest wave of job cuts
  • In November 2022, it had around 350,000 corporate employees worldwide
  • Amazon continues to invest in cloud-computing, advertising, streaming

Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees — a significantly bigger number than previously planned — in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the move in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company's annual planning process. The cuts, which began last year, were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people. The reduction is concentrated in the firm's corporate ranks, mostly Amazon's retail division and human resources functions like recruiting.

Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” he said. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

Though the prospect of layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months — the company has acknowledged that it hired too many people during the pandemic — the increasing total suggests the company's outlook has darkened. It joins other tech giants in making major cuts. Earlier Wednesday, Salesforce Inc. announced plans to eliminate about 10 percent of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings.

Amazon investors gave a positive reaction to the latest belt-tightening efforts, betting it may bolster profits at the e-commerce company. The shares climbed nearly 2 percent in late trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan.

Eliminating 18,000 workers would be the biggest cut yet for tech companies during the current slowdown, but Amazon also has a far bigger workforce than Silicon Valley peers. It had more than 1.5 million employees as of the end of September, meaning the latest cuts would represent about 1 percent of the workforce.

At the time the company was planning its cuts in November, a spokesperson said Amazon had roughly 350,000 corporate employees worldwide.

The world's largest online retailer spent the end of last year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits. Amazon delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in its retail group. It broadened the freeze to the company's corporate staff and then began making cuts.

Jassy has eliminated or curtailed experimental and unprofitable businesses, including teams working on a telehealth service, a delivery robot and a kids' video-calling device, among other projects.

The Seattle-based company also is trying to align excess capacity with cooling demand. One effort includes trying to sell excess space on its cargo planes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amazon, which began as an online bookstore, is seeing parts of its business level off. But it continues to invest in its cloud-computing and advertising businesses as well as video streaming.

The first wave of cuts landed heaviest on Amazon's Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speaker, among other products. The group's chief told Bloomberg last month that layoffs in the unit totalled less than 2,000 people, and that Amazon remained committed to the voice assistant.

Some recruiters and employees in the company's human resources group were offered buyouts. Jassy told employees in November that more cuts would come in 2023 at its retail and HR teams.

In Wednesday's memo, Jassy said the company would provide severance, transitional health benefits and job placement to affected workers. He also chided an employee for leaking the news, an apparent reference to the Wall Street Journal report. The company plans to begin discussing the moves with affected employees on Jan. 18, he said.

“Companies that last a long time go through different phases,” Jassy said. “They're not in heavy people expansion mode every year.”

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Amazon
Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Amazon Escalates Job Cuts, Says It Will Lay Off More Than 18,000 Workers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  2. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  3. Motorola ThinkPhone to Be Unveiled at CES 2023, Design Teased
  4. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  5. CES 2023 Unveiled: The Coolest Startups and Tech Demos on Day One
  6. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs
  9. Fitbit Versa 4 Review
  10. Amazon Escalates Job Cuts, Says It Will Lay Off More Than 18,000 Workers
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2023: Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for Assisted Driving, Entertainment Unveiled by Qualcomm
  2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for February 1
  3. AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs With 3D Vcache, First Fully Integrated Datacentre Chip Announced at CES 2023
  4. Amazon Escalates Job Cuts, Says It Will Lay Off More Than 18,000 Workers
  5. AMD Unveils Mobile Ryzen 7000 CPUs With AI, Radeon RX 700 GPUs for Laptops at CES 2023
  6. Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads
  7. Meta Fined EUR 390 Million by EU Regulator, Told to Reassess Legal Basis for Personalised Ads
  8. MSI Creator Z, Prestige Series Creator Laptops Updated, MSI Pen 2 Stylus Announced at CES 2023
  9. CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
  10. CES 2023: Asus Updates Zenbook, Vivobook Series of Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-Series CPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.