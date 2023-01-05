Technology News
  Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads

Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads

A lobby group had argued that Apple failed to ask users clearly enough for consent before allowing apps to gather a key identifier used for targeted ads.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 January 2023 10:26 IST
Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads

Photo Credit: Apple

CNIL's top adviser had previously suggested a EUR 6 million fine against Apple

Highlights
  • Apple said that it would file an appeal against this decision
  • App Tracking Transparency gives the option to block apps from tracking
  • Apple had argued that it provides users with a clear choice

France's privacy watchdog CNIL on Wednesday said it had imposed a EUR 8 million (roughly Rs. 70 crore) fine linked to ad personalisation in the iPhone maker's App Store, citing shortcomings with regard to user consent.

"The advertising targeting settings available from the "Settings" icon of the iPhone were pre-checked by default", the CNIL said in a statement, even though that was not strictly necessary for the device's functioning.

It added that the case, which dates back to 2021, concerned an old version of the phone's iOS operating software.

The lobby group which brought the case had argued that Apple under iOS 14 had failed to ask iPhone users clearly enough for their prior consent to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used for targeted ads.

Apple said after the announcement it was "disappointed with this decision" and that it would file an appeal.

"Apple Search Ads goes further than any other digital advertising platform we are aware of by providing users with a clear choice as to whether or not they would like personalised ads", the company said.

Apple's privacy updates, called App Tracking Transparency, give users the option to block apps from tracking activity across apps and websites owned by other companies.

The fine was higher than the EUR 6 million (roughly Rs. 53 crore) penalty requested by the CNIL's top adviser.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple Hit With EUR 8 Million Fine by French Privacy Watchdog Over Personalised App Store Ads
