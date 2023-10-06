Apple, off late, has been a bit slow when it comes to new iPad launches. Its last iPad launch took place in October last year when it released its new iPad Pro variants powered by its then-new M2 processor and a new 10th Gen iPad with a new design and a new keyboard accessory. While we have been hearing rumours about some new and interesting iPad models, there is finally some news which sort of confirms that they are indeed being tested and should be launching soon.

9to5mac as per its sources claims that everything is on track and that Apple will be announcing some new iPad models soon. This would include a new iPad Mini (or Mini 7), which will replace the currently available iPad Mini 2021. As per the source, it will retain the design of the older model and only offer a spec upgrade. However, when Apple plans to release this one, it is strangely still a tough question to answer. The last Mini (review) was released in September 2021 and got an upgraded design with thinner bezels, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity and more.

Next in line is the new 11th Gen iPad which is expected to replace the 10th iPad (review) launched last year. What also isn't clear is whether Apple will continue to retain the much more affordable 9th-Gen iPad after this launch. According to the source, Apple will again be expected to retain the same design as on the previous model and will only go for a spec bump on this one.

Coming to the models that are expected to get notable upgrades are the iPad Air and the new M3-powered iPad Pro. According to the source, Apple is reportedly experimenting with two versions of the iPad Air one of which could be a larger 12.9-inch model of the same. This is still under testing, so there's a good chance that this second version may not be announced altogether, as the base model will still get an upgraded processor. Apple is also testing two variants (11-inch and 12.9-inch) of the new iPad Pro with an M3 processor inside.

9to5Mac's report also corroborates Bloomberg's previous report about a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad. It will evolve from a soft keyboard to a regular one made of aluminium and will snap onto the new iPad Pro models. The new keyboard will also come with a larger trackpad, new sensors (which also include an accelerometer) and will make the tablet appear like one of Apple's MacBooks.

