Samsung Galaxy Z Fold book-style foldables are about to get pricier with its next update. Apart from its processor, very little has changed with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models over the past three years. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 that launched last year, still has the same camera hardware as on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched in 2022. While we are unclear about the upcoming foldable's (tagged as the Galaxy Z Fold 7) camera hardware, the latest leaks and rumours do point to an altered camera layout and a slimmer overall design. And now, a tipster has given us an idea on how much the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to cost in India.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in India at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant with the top-end 12GB + 1TB model retailing at Rs. 2,00,999. The base model which is currently on sale recently received a price cut and currently retails at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be getting a noticeable price bump this year.

The tipster claims that the soon to be launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be priced between Rs. 1,75,000 and Rs. 1.79,000. The source did not give out any specific details, but he did compare it to the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5, which is coming to India and is said to be priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option. Vivo's X Fold 5, when launched on July 14, is expected to be the only real competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks and rumours currently point to some design changes this year. The phone is expected to be the thinnest foldable this year, measuring just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, as per the latest leaks. The design of the camera lens protector is said to get an update as well, but there's no information about updated camera hardware so far. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch main display which hints at a bigger overall form factor. An earlier price leak hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, which is similar to the current model.