HP has launched the OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3 series in India. The Omnibook 5 is a 14-inch laptop that runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor. Meanwhile, the HP OmniBook 3 gets 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen size options and runs on AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors. The Copilot+ PCs feature dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPU) capable of delivering 40 to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The HP OmniBook 5 has a 59Wh battery, whereas the OmniBook 3 lineup boasts a 41Wh battery.

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch, HP OmniBook 3 Series Price in India

The pricing for the HP OmniBook 5 14-inch starts at Rs. 75,999, while. the HP OmniBook 3 14-inch has a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999. Lastly, the HP OmniBook 3 15-inch has been launched with an initial price of Rs. 69,999. All models are available in Glacier Silver colour and are currently available for purchase via HP online stores and offline retail stores.

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch Specifications

HP OmniBook 5 runs on Windows 11 Home and has a 14-inch 2K (1,200x1,920 pixels), OLED UWVA display with 300 nits peak brightness and 90.46 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a Snapdragon X processor (X1-26-100) with a dedicated Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. The chipset is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The laptop carries 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

For connectivity, the HP OmniBook 5 has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 modem. It features two USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4a support, one USB Type-A port, and a headphone and microphone combo jack. The laptop has dual speakers with the HP Audio Boost 2.0 feature. It comes with HP's on-device AI chatbot — HP AI Companion. It has a full-HD 1080pixel IR camera and supports Windows Studio Effects for an enhanced video calling experience

The HP OmniBook 5 houses a 59Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 34 hours of usage on a single charge. It comes bundled with a 65W power adapter, that is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The laptop measures 312x217x12.6mm and weighs 1.35kg.

HP OmniBook 3 Series Specifications

The HP OmniBook 3 is available in two screen size options — 14-inch and 15.6-inch. It ships with Windows 11 Home and supports up to an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 chipset alongside AMD Radeon 840M graphics with an NPU capable of 50 TOPS. The chipset is paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB storage. It has a full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixel) anti-glare display with 250 nits peak brightness and an 85 percent screen-to-body-ratio.

HP OmniBook 3 series boasts dual speakers and a fingerprint reader. The AI PC offers Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E. It has a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a headphone microphone combo. The laptops feature an HP True Vision 1080-pixel full-HD camera. It has dual microphones with an AI-based noise reduction feature and also supports Windows Studio Effects.

The HP OmniBook 3 series has a 41Wh battery, which can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in 45 minutes using the bundled 65W power adapter, as per the company.