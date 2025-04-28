After the recent launch of the Oppo Reno 13 and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro models in India, details about the company's next generation of Reno-series smartphones have already begun to surface. While an earlier leak pointed out that the Reno 14 series would have slim and lightweight designs with metal mid-frames, there's now more news on that front. A tipster has released what seem to be official images of what is claimed to be the Oppo Reno 14 smartphone, and it appears to sport a very familiar design.

Oppo Reno 14 Design (Expected)

A leaked render of the Reno 14 Pro model previously revealed a design which was very similar to the existing Oppo Reno 13 Pro model. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has put out two images claiming that the images show the design of the upcoming Reno 14.

The images reveal the Oppo Reno 14 from the back and the side. The first image clearly shows the rear camera module. The top half of the phone is shown in a flat white finish. It reveals the R-shaped layout of the cameras, with two cameras placed on the left and a third camera placed inside another capsule shaped ring. Below it is a triple LED flash, which is also placed inside the slightly rectangular camera module.

The side profile view of the upcoming Oppo Reno 14 showing its buttons

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

The design of the top half with its metal camera rings and the smoothly chamfered edges will instantly remind one of the older iPhone models like the iPhone 12. Oppo also seems to have gone with a flat one-piece sculpted glass rear panel, which is raised just around the camera module.

The second image focuses on the same area of the phone, but from the side. While the first image reveals only the volume rocker button next to the rear cameras, the second image shows both the buttons. On this side resides the volume and power/unlock buttons. The side profile also shows how slim the phone appears, which corroborates the thin and lightweight design revealed in a previous report.

What has yet to be revealed (and was pointed out in the previous report) is the presence of a Magic Cube button on the Reno 14. It is said to make an appearance on the Reno 14 Pro when launched, but there's no information whether the button will make it to the non-Pro model. Both the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro, currently feature a metal mid-frame, made from aluminium.

