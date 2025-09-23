Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000 From Asus, Acer, Lenovo and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on Tuesday for everyone. For Prime members, the festive deals went live a day early.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 13:00 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000 From Asus, Acer, Lenovo and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on budget laptops from Acer

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 25,000 while buying a laptop
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began on Tuesday for everyone
  • Amazon sale is also offering instant discounts with credit cards
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 went live on Tuesday at midnight for everyone and is currently in full swing. Prime members had early access to the sale event and were able to grab the best offers on September 22. During the sale event, Amazon is offering customers an opportunity to buy various electronics, including laptops, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and smart TVs, at attractive prices. Budget laptops from reputable brands, like Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, are also available.

If you're in the market to buy a new budget laptop, under Rs. 30,000, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will provide you the opportunity to save up to Rs. 25,000 on your next buy. On top of this, you will also have the option to avail cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMIs, and additional credit card discounts. You can also get a flat discount of Rs. on SBI Bank credit cards.

Here's a list of the best deals on budget laptops, under Rs. 30,000, that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The sale prices given below do not account for the additional discounts that Amazon is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 3) Rs. 46,990 Rs. 25,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook Go 15 (AMD Ryzen 3) Rs. 44,990 Rs. 28,985 Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 32,999 Rs. 21,970 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (Intel Core i3 13th Gen) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Asus Chromebook CX1405 (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 27,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook Go 14 (AMD Ryzen 3) Rs. 43,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V15 G4 (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U) Rs. 38,000 Rs. 25,979 Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3 13th Gen) Rs. 39,990 Rs. 28,970 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Intel Core i3 12th Gen) Rs. 55,190 Rs. 30,490 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3 12th Gen) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Aspire 3 A324-53 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A324-53 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Intel Integrated UHD 620
Weight 1.45 kg
Acer Aspire A315-31-P4CR Laptop

Acer Aspire A315-31-P4CR Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics 505
Weight 2.10 kg
Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) Laptop

Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Environmentally-friendly construction
  • Includes USB Type-C port and fingerprint reader
  • Display has good brightness
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Decent all-round performance
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Missing SD card reader
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) review
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.80 kg
Acer Aspire Lite AL15-53 Laptop

Acer Aspire Lite AL15-53 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.75 kg
Acer Aspire ES 15 ES1-572-33M8 Laptop

Acer Aspire ES 15 ES1-572-33M8 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Battery Capacity 3220mAh
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics 520
Weight 2.40 kg
Asus Vivobook 15 (2024) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 15 (2024) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.70 kg
Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504GA-NJ321WS Laptop

Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504GA-NJ321WS Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated UHD 620
Weight 1.63 kg
Asus X540YA-XO106 Laptop

Asus X540YA-XO106 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor APU Quad Core A8
RAM 4GB
OS DOS
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
Graphics AMD Radeon R5
Weight 2.00 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Laptops, Asus, Acer, Lenovo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2025: Best Offers on Redmi A4 5G, Oppo K13x, and More Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Details Maps, Modes and Beta Content

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000 From Asus, Acer, Lenovo and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Amazon, Flipkart Deals Compared
  2. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During Flipkart's Sale at This Price
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute 'Everyone' Mentions in Group Conversations
  6. Motorola's Festive Bet: Value Over Gimmicks
  7. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  8. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Android 16-Based One UI 8: Here's How to Update
  10. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, Appliances, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Reveal Details Maps, Modes and Beta Content
  2. Perplexity Email Assistant With Agentic Capabilities Rolls Out to Max Subscribers
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Design, Colourways and Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  4. Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Brings Festive Deals With Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, and Appliances in India
  5. Vivo X300, X300 Pro to Support Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter Just Like the Vivo X200 Ultra
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Reportedly Launch Smart Link Protection to Protect Users from Fraudulent Links
  7. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets Users Mute ‘Everyone’ Mentions in Group Chats
  8. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on TWS Earphones and Headphones
  10. Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »