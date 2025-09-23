Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 went live on Tuesday at midnight for everyone and is currently in full swing. Prime members had early access to the sale event and were able to grab the best offers on September 22. During the sale event, Amazon is offering customers an opportunity to buy various electronics, including laptops, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and smart TVs, at attractive prices. Budget laptops from reputable brands, like Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, are also available.

If you're in the market to buy a new budget laptop, under Rs. 30,000, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will provide you the opportunity to save up to Rs. 25,000 on your next buy. On top of this, you will also have the option to avail cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMIs, and additional credit card discounts. You can also get a flat discount of Rs. on SBI Bank credit cards.

Here's a list of the best deals on budget laptops, under Rs. 30,000, that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The sale prices given below do not account for the additional discounts that Amazon is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Laptops

