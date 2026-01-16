Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and Other Phones From the Brand

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 currently offers a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 11:03 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and Other Phones From the Brand

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offering the OnePlus 15 (pictured) at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides cashback offers
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers easy EMI options
  • OnePlus 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live in India, allowing customers to maximise savings while buying their next gadget. The US-based e-commerce giant is offering various electronics, including laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, at relatively low prices. Moreover, buyers can get smartphones from reputed brands, like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi, at discounted prices. The company is also providing cashback offers and exchange bonuses to customers. Moreover, SBI credit cardholders can get an instant discount of 10 percent while purchasing products from a number of categories.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your current Android smartphone or want to buy your first handset, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering discounts on various OnePlus phones, including the recently launched flagship OnePlus 15, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The e-commerce platform has also listed the OnePlus 15R, the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R, the OnePlus 13s, and the OnePlus Nord 5 series models with slashed price tags.

Customers who do not wish to pay the full price at once have the option to avail the easy EMI plans that the e-commerce platform is offering. You can save up to Rs. 10,000 while buying a new OnePlus handset during the new Amazon sale.

Here is the list of the top deals that customers can grab on various smartphones from OnePlus, including the flagship OnePlus 15 and mid-range OnePlus 15R, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, on top of the direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 54,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 57,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 28,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
