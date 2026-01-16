Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live in India, allowing customers to maximise savings while buying their next gadget. The US-based e-commerce giant is offering various electronics, including laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, at relatively low prices. Moreover, buyers can get smartphones from reputed brands, like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi, at discounted prices. The company is also providing cashback offers and exchange bonuses to customers. Moreover, SBI credit cardholders can get an instant discount of 10 percent while purchasing products from a number of categories.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your current Android smartphone or want to buy your first handset, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering discounts on various OnePlus phones, including the recently launched flagship OnePlus 15, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The e-commerce platform has also listed the OnePlus 15R, the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R, the OnePlus 13s, and the OnePlus Nord 5 series models with slashed price tags.

Customers who do not wish to pay the full price at once have the option to avail the easy EMI plans that the e-commerce platform is offering. You can save up to Rs. 10,000 while buying a new OnePlus handset during the new Amazon sale.

Here is the list of the top deals that customers can grab on various smartphones from OnePlus, including the flagship OnePlus 15 and mid-range OnePlus 15R, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, on top of the direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.