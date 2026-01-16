Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 went live for all users of the platform on Friday, January 16. The e-commerce giant's annual sale event marking India's Republic Day comes with lucrative discounts on a wide range of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, speakers, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 30,000, there are plenty of options to choose from. The segment features brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Redmi, and Oppo.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals and Offers

This time, the Seattle-based tech giant has taken a different approach to reward the Prime members. Unlike other sale events, when the sale would go live earlier for the subscribers, this time, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started at the same time for both Prime and non-Prime users. However, certain devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy A55, are only available to subscribers until 12pm IST.

Additionally, Amazon is also taking a tiered approach when it comes to bank offers. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI to provide those using the bank's credit card with up to 10 percent instant discount. This can be availed a maximum of eight times. At the same time, Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent for using the SBI bank credit card. Additionally, there is a bonus discount that increases the more a user spends. The bonus discount can only be availed one time in the offer period.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

