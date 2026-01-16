Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is priced at Rs. 24,499.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 11:31 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers the iQOO Neo 10R at a starting price of Rs. 26,998

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
  • SBI credit card users can avail up to a 10 percent base discount
  • Prime members can get an additional 2.5 percent bonus discount
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 went live for all users of the platform on Friday, January 16. The e-commerce giant's annual sale event marking India's Republic Day comes with lucrative discounts on a wide range of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, speakers, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 30,000, there are plenty of options to choose from. The segment features brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Redmi, and Oppo.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals and Offers

This time, the Seattle-based tech giant has taken a different approach to reward the Prime members. Unlike other sale events, when the sale would go live earlier for the subscribers, this time, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started at the same time for both Prime and non-Prime users. However, certain devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy A55, are only available to subscribers until 12pm IST.

Additionally, Amazon is also taking a tiered approach when it comes to bank offers. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI to provide those using the bank's credit card with up to 10 percent instant discount. This can be availed a maximum of eight times. At the same time, Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent for using the SBI bank credit card. Additionally, there is a bonus discount that increases the more a user spends. The bonus discount can only be availed one time in the offer period.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy A55 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,998 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 28,999 Rs. 24,499 Buy Here
iQOO Neo 10R Rs. 31,999 Rs. 26,998 Buy Here
Redmi Note 15 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here
Oppo F31 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Here
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 26,248 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazoon, OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Neo 10R, Samsung Galaxy A55, Redmi Note 15, Oppo F31
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
Comment
Turbo Read

