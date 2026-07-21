Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Leak Reveals Major Chipset Upgrade Before Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to launch on Wednesday at this year's second Galaxy Unpacked event. The event could also see the arrival of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, the company's next-generation flagship smartwatch. Recently, purported renders of the Galaxy Watch 9 had surfaced online, hinting at its design, size variants, and colour options. Now, details regarding its performance have been leaked. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon chipset, unlike its predecessor, which is powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its key details. According to a Notebookcheck report, the listing belongs to Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset that will power the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 9. It scored 573 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 1,069 points on the multi-core performance test.

Appearing with the codename Qualcomm Vienna, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9's Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC is shown to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 1.96GHz and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.11GHz. It also appears to have 3.50GB of RAM, which is expected to be marketed as 4GB of RAM. The same chipset was also found listed with a score of 1,459 points on Geekbench's OpenCL test with the same features and specifications.

If this is true, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 could mark the smartwatch lineup's shift to Snapdragon chipsets from Samsung's in-house Exynos SoCs. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 was launched in July last year with an Exynos W1000 chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy Watch 9's predecessor also boasts a 435mAh battery.

As previously mentioned, the key specifications and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 had recently surfaced online. It will reportedly be offered in Cream, Silver, and Graphite colour options and 41mm and 44mm size variants. The Galaxy Watch 9 will be powered by the same Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC as the rumoured Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The smartwatches might offer Sleep Apnea Detection, Energy Score, Sleep Score, Vitals, and Running Coach features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.