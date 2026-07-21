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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12 Reportedly Spotted in Google App Listing, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 around September.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 12:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12 Reportedly Spotted in Google App Listing, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in September 2025

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Highlights
  • Samsung could be gearing up to unveil the new Fan Edition smartphone soon
  • The upcoming devices are listed as 'Tab S12' and 'S26 FE'
  • The Galaxy S26 FE is likely to ship with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be launched later this year as a successor to last year's Galaxy S25 FE. Ahead of its debut, the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone has reportedly appeared in an internal list in the Google app alongside the Galaxy Tab S12. The listing suggests that their launch is not far away. The Galaxy S26 FE is likely to ship with an Exynos chipset. The Galaxy Tab S12 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12 Near Launch 

As per a report by Android Authority, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 have been spotted in the Google app. The references to both devices were reportedly found in an internal list of products eligible for a complimentary trial of Google's premium AI subscription. A screenshot of the listing shows the devices as 'Tab S12' and 'S26 FE' without the Galaxy branding.

The listing does not reveal any details about the phones, but it indicates Samsung could be gearing up to unveil the new Fan Edition smartphone and Galaxy Tab S12 series soon. The unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 are already included in the same list.

Samsung previously launched the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series in September last year. Based on this, the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 are expected around September.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to launch as a watered-down variant of the Galaxy S26. It is likely to ship with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. It could run on Android 17 and include 12GB of RAM. It is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It is likely to have an IP68-rated build.

The Galaxy Tab S12, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is likely to be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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