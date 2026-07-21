Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be launched later this year as a successor to last year's Galaxy S25 FE. Ahead of its debut, the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone has reportedly appeared in an internal list in the Google app alongside the Galaxy Tab S12. The listing suggests that their launch is not far away. The Galaxy S26 FE is likely to ship with an Exynos chipset. The Galaxy Tab S12 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12 Near Launch

As per a report by Android Authority, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 have been spotted in the Google app. The references to both devices were reportedly found in an internal list of products eligible for a complimentary trial of Google's premium AI subscription. A screenshot of the listing shows the devices as 'Tab S12' and 'S26 FE' without the Galaxy branding.

The listing does not reveal any details about the phones, but it indicates Samsung could be gearing up to unveil the new Fan Edition smartphone and Galaxy Tab S12 series soon. The unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 are already included in the same list.

Samsung previously launched the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series in September last year. Based on this, the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 are expected around September.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to launch as a watered-down variant of the Galaxy S26. It is likely to ship with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. It could run on Android 17 and include 12GB of RAM. It is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It is likely to have an IP68-rated build.

The Galaxy Tab S12, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is likely to be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.