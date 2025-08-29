Technology News
English Edition
Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched Globally Alongside MagicPad 3: Price, Specifications

Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025) sports a 14.6-inch OLED touchscreen.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 16:55 IST
Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched Globally Alongside MagicPad 3: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) features a full-size backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) is available in a single colourway
  • Honor MagicPad 3 was earlier launched in China
  • The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) has launched in select markets, along with the MagicPad 3. The Chinese tech firm's new laptop and tablet are each available in the UK in one colourway. The MagicBook 14 (2025) is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, coupled with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of internal storage. On the other hand, the MagicPad 3 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Honor MagicBook 14 (2025), MagicPad 3 Price, Availability

Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) price is set at GBP 1499.99 (about Rs. 1,78,000) in the UK. The company is offering the laptop in a single Emerald Green colourway. Along with the laptop, the tech firm is also offering the Honor Wireless Mouse in black, at no additional cost.

On the other hand, the Honor MagicPad 3 is priced at GBP 599.99 (about Rs. 71,000) for the sole storage option. It is offered in a single Gray colourway. Along with the tablet, Honor is also offering its Smart Touch Keyboard and its Magic Pencil 3 stylus for free.

For reference, the Honor MagicPad 3 was launched in China, where pricing began at CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 37,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. While the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage models were priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 46,000), and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 52,000), respectively. In China, the tablet is sold in Moonlight White, Floating Gold, and Starry Gray colour options.

Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) Specifications

The Honor MagicBook 14 (2025), which runs on Windows 11 Home, is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, coupled with the Intel Arc 140T GPU, 1TB SSD for storage, and 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It sports a 14.6-inch OLED touchscreen with 3,120×2,080 pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The company claims that the display has received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications.

It features an ambient light, a hall, and thermal sensors, along with a fingerprint scanner for security, which has been integrated into the power button. The Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) packs a 60Wh battery, which is claimed to charge about 46 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in roughly 95 minutes. According to the company, the new Honor laptop will offer up to 10 hours of battery backup.

For connectivity, the Honor MagicBook 14 (2025) features one HDMI 2.1, one USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and one Thunderbolt 4 port. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. It features a total of six speakers with spatial audio support.

Honor MagicPad 3 Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 3 sports a 13.3-inch 3.2K (2,136 x 3,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 165Hz variable refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits in high brightness mode (HBM), a 291ppi pixel density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.1. The tablet is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Honor MagicPad 3 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) primary sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) fixed focus macro camera. On the front, it gets a 9-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera.

It packs a 12,450mAh battery. The Honor MagicPad 3 features dual-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C support for connectivity. It measures 293.88×201.38×5.79mm in dimensions, and weighs about 595g.

Honor MagicPad 3

Honor MagicPad 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 9-megapixel + No
Resolution 2136x3200 pixels
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12450mAh
Dhruv Raghav
Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched Globally Alongside MagicPad 3: Price, Specifications
