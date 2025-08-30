Technology News
iPhone 17 Series: Here Are All the New Details Emerged About Pre-Order Timeline and Availability

Apple's Awe Dropping launch event will take place on September 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 August 2025 06:00 IST
iPhone 17 Series: Here Are All the New Details Emerged About Pre-Order Timeline and Availability

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 family is expected to bring a number of upgrades over iPhone 16 series

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced at Awe Dropping event
  • iOS 26 is expected to be released on September 15
  • iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event is set to take place in September in India. The launch event's main focus is expected to be the iPhone 17 series, comprising the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also believed to unveil the new Apple Watch 11 series and AirPods Pro 3, along with other Apple products. The event is likely to include announcements about the latest iOS and watchOS versions.

Here's a roundup of all the latest iPhone 17 series leaks related to pre-orders and availability — ahead of any official confirmation from Apple.

What Is Expected From Apple's Awe Dropping Event

Apple's Awe Dropping launch event is scheduled to take place on September 9 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). Apple hasn't announced any products or confirmed rumours, but the iPhone 17 series, Watch 11 series, and AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be the key highlights of the event. The launch event will be livestreamed on Apple's event site and on the YouTube channel. 

Traditionally, iPhone pre-orders begin on the Friday after the launch event, with shipping scheduled for a week later. Based on this pattern, multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) state that the pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max may begin on September 12. The sales of new devices are said to start on September 19. Additionally, iOS 26 is expected to be released on September 15.

iPhone 17 Series: What We Know So Far

The iPhone 17 series is expected to bring notable upgrades over the existing iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may be powered by the A19 chip, while the Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could get the more advanced A19 Pro chipset. The base model might pack 8GB RAM, whereas the others could offer 12GB RAM. While most iPhone 17 models could use aluminium frames, the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to retain its premium titanium build.

As per past leaks, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch screen. The Pro models are also tipped to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel front camera, a new vapour chamber cooling system, and a scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating.

Pricing may increase by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) for all models, except the base iPhone 17, which is likely to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100). The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to start at $949 (Rs. 83,000), and the iPhone 17 Pro could begin at $1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,000). The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to cost $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000) for the base variant.

Besides the new iPhone family, Apple could launch the Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 during the event. There could be announcements about new Apple Intelligence features. The event may conclude with announcements about the release dates of the long-awaited public rollout of iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26 and watchOS 26. 

