Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera

Honor 500 series is expected to succeed the company's existing Honor 400 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 18:22 IST
Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 500 might feature some upgrades over the Honor 400 (pictured)

  • Honor 500 series could include two handsets
  • Honor 400 series was launched in May
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Honor 500 series is expected to launch in the coming months, as the successor to the company's existing Honor 400 series model. The upcoming smartphone lineup will comprise a Honor 500 and a Honor 500 Pro variant, according to a tipster. The latest leak also gives us an idea about the key specifications of the upcoming phones. The Honor 500 lineup is expected to ship with some upgrades over the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. The company is also expected to launch the Honor GT 2 series in the future.

Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a recent post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the Chinese tech company will launch the Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro by the end of the year. These handsets to succeed the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro, the phones are said to arrive with a slimmer rear camera module.

dcs honor inline Honor 500 series

Honor 500 series could get a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, just like its predecessor
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The leaker said that the regular Honor 500 will sport a 6.5-inch display and will boast a 200-megapixel rear camera. Apart from these two phones, the company could also unveil the Honor GT 2 series with a 6.83-inch screen, upgraded performance, and a higher-capacity battery, according to the Digital Chat Station.

Launched in May 2025, the Honor 400 sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1,264×2,736 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000-nits peak brightness, and 460ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB onboard storage. It packs a 5,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, which supports 66W wired fast charging.

On the other hand, the Honor 400 Pro sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,280×2,800 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and 460ppi pixel density. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the handset, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage. It also packs a 5,300mAh battery but supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Both phones feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. However, the Pro variant comes with a triple rear camera setup, while the standard model gets a dual rear camera setup.

Honor 400 Pro

Honor 400 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Honor 400

Honor 400

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
