Realme 15T: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Here is everything we know about the Realme 15T, including its expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 August 2025 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15T Launch Date: everything we know ahead of India launch

Highlights
  • Realme 15T will be launched in India on September 2 at 12pm IST
  • It is confirmed to feature 50-megapixel front and rear cameras
  • The handset will pack a 7,000mAh battery
The Realme 15T is all set to be launched in India as the latest addition to the Realme 15 series. Arriving as the successor to the Realme 14T, several details about the handset have been teased ahead of its official debut. The Realme 15T will be equipped with 50-megapixel front and rear cameras. It is said to come with Realme's AI Edit Genie, which is a personal editing assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The upcoming handset will also feature a 4,000nits AMOLED screen.

We have curated all of the information about the Realme 15T, based on leaks from credible sources and official teasers. Here is everything we know about the Realme 15T ahead of launch.

Realme 15T India Launch Details

The Realme 15T will be launched in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. It remains to be seen if it will be a soft launch or through a dedicated livestream. In case of the latter, you might be able to catch the launch event live on the company's official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Realme 15T leading up to its launch on September 2.

Realme 15T Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The Realme 15T is teased to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Leaks suggest it will cost Rs. 20,999, Rs. 22,999, and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and12GB+256GB variants, respectively.

There is a microsite on Flipkart that lists some of its anticipated features. The handset is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline stores.

Realme 15T Features and Specifications

The Realme 15T is teased to offer several upgrades over the current Realme 14T in terms of battery, cameras, display, processor, and more. Here is everything we know about the Realme 15T based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

The Realme 15T will be available in three colour options — Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. It is teased to sport a textured matte 4R design with nano-scale microcrystalline lithography. As per the company, this will offer an anti-slip and fingerprint-resistant finish.realme 15t realme

The Realme 15T will have an aluminium alloy lens module and middle frame. It is said to have an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone's camera island resembles the triple cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the frame, while the left side is left clean.

It is teased to measure 7.79mm in terms of thickness and 181g.

Display

Through the microsite, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Realme 15T will sport a 6.57-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED screen with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. Realme claims it is the segment's brightest 6.57-inch display.

The panel is said to offer 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour depth, and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme 15T's screen will have a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Performance and Software

The Realme 15T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset. The handset will run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. The brand has promised three years of OS and four years of security updates.

realme 15t chip Realme 15T

Photo Credit: Realme

 

As per the company, it will debut with several AI-backed features, including Realme's AI Edit Genie suite, which offers AI-powered image-editing tools. These include AI Snap Mode and AI Landscape.

Cameras

For optics, the Realme 15T will come with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for 4K video recording. There will also be a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery

The Realme 15% will be equipped with a 7000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. As per the claims, it will deliver up to 13 hours of gaming, up to 25.3 hours of YouTube playback, and up to 128.4 hours of music streaming via Spotify.

realme 15t battery Realme 15T

Photo Credit: Realme

 

We can expect more details to surface closer to the India launch date of the Realme 15T.

Further reading: Realme 15T, Realme 15T Specifications, Realme 15T Price in India, Realme 15T India Launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
