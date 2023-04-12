Technology News

HP Must Face Lawsuit for Alleged Shareholder Fraud by Boosting Sales, Appeals Court Rules

Investors say they did not discover the alleged fraud until the US SEC fined HP $6 million (roughly Rs. 49 crores) over its sales practice disclosures in September 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 April 2023 14:03 IST
HP Must Face Lawsuit for Alleged Shareholder Fraud by Boosting Sales, Appeals Court Rules

Photo Credit: Reuters

US Securities and Exchange Commission fined HP $6 million (roughly Rs. 49 crores)

Highlights
  • HP regional managers have allegedly use incentives to accelerate sales
  • Sales managers are also said to sell steeply discounted supplies
  • The company did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings

A US appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit alleging HP Inc defrauded shareholders by secretly using unprofitable tactics to boost sales of its printing supplies in 2015 and 2016.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a judge's ruling dismissing the lawsuit as filed too late. Investors say they did not discover the alleged fraud until the US Securities and Exchange Commission fined HP $6 million (roughly Rs. 49 crores) over its sales practice disclosures in September 2020.

Darren Robbins, an attorney for the pension fund leading the case, said the opinion will help investors.

"By their very nature, misrepresentations inhibit investors from discovering corporate misconduct," he said.

A spokesperson for HP did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The SEC said in 2020 that some HP regional managers used incentives to accelerate sales they expected to materialize in later quarters. It also said sales managers sold steeply discounted supplies to distributors known to resell HP products outside their own territories, "cannibalizing" sales from local distributors and violating company policy.

The SEC said HP did not timely disclose to investors how these practices, which occurred in 2015 and 2016, were reducing margins and boosting inventories at the Palo Alto, California-based technology company.

The company did not admit or deny the SEC's findings.

Investors sued weeks after the SEC settlement, alleging HP and its top executives defrauded investors by hiding the impact of the practices until 2016.

On June 21, 2016, HP announced a plan to reduce inventories in its distribution channels, and projected it would reduce net revenue from supplies by $450 million (roughly Rs. 36.9 lakhs) over two quarters. Its share price fell 5.4 percent the next day.

US District Judge Jeffey White in Oakland, California, dismissed the case in March 2022, saying investors should have sued within two years of when the statements were made.

Circuit Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the San Francisco, California-based appeals court that White had overlooked shareholders' claim that the SEC settlement "put HP's prior statements in a new context, revealing that ostensibly innocuous statements were actually intentional misrepresentations."

The case is York County v. HP Inc. et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-15501.  

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, laptop
PlayStation State of Play Event to Showcase Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay: Details
El Salvador Begins Granting Licences to Crypto Firms, Bitfinix Becomes First Beneficiary

Related Stories

HP Must Face Lawsuit for Alleged Shareholder Fraud by Boosting Sales, Appeals Court Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple BKC, Saket Store Free Sessions Fully Booked Ahead of Opening
  2. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  4. OnePlus Pad Could Be Available in India at This Price : Check Here
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold Is the Cheapest Foldable in India: See Price
  9. Vivo T2 5G First Impressions: Worthy Upgrades?
  10. Bitfinix First Crypto Firm to Get Operational Approval From El Salvador
#Latest Stories
  1. Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stories in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China
  2. US House to Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Huawei, ZTE Amid Security Concerns
  3. El Salvador Begins Granting Licences to Crypto Firms, Bitfinix Becomes First Beneficiary
  4. Apple Offers Free Creative Sessions Ahead of Mumbai, Delhi Store Openings; Is Already Fully Booked
  5. HP Must Face Lawsuit for Alleged Shareholder Fraud by Boosting Sales, Appeals Court Rules
  6. PlayStation State of Play Event to Showcase Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay: Details
  7. Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform
  8. OnePlus Pad India Pricing Details Leaked Along With Tentative Release Date
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Models May Not Feature Solid-State Volume Buttons: Reports
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro Likely to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.