Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • UPI Most Preferred Mode for Digital Payments in India in 2022; 87.92 Billion Transactions Processed: Report

UPI Most Preferred Mode for Digital Payments in India in 2022; 87.92 Billion Transactions Processed: Report

Person-to-Person (P2P) UPI payments accounted for 66 per cent of digital transactions by value.

By ANI | Updated: 18 April 2023 16:28 IST
UPI Most Preferred Mode for Digital Payments in India in 2022; 87.92 Billion Transactions Processed: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Popular payment instruments clocked over Rs. 149.5 trillion worth of digital transactions in 2022

Highlights
  • The year 2022 saw an ever-increasing adoption of digital payments
  • Payment through credit and debit cards accounted for 7 percent in volume
  • The adoption of credit cards is growing at a healthy pace

In India, payment modes like UPI, debit and credit cards, and prepaid payment instruments — Mobile and Prepaid cards —processed 87.92 billion transactions worth Rs. 149.5 trillion during 2022, according to a new report. In terms of UPI, Person-to-Merchant (P2M) and Person-to-Person (P2P) are the most preferred payment modes among consumers with a market share of 40 percent and 44 percent in terms of transactions volume (UPI was 84 percent in total), according to Worldline in its India Digital Payments Annual Report.

However, in terms of value, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) P2M accounted for 18 percent share whereas UPI P2P accounted for 66 percent of digital transactions by value. P2P transactions are not necessarily payments and can also be potentially money transfers among people.

This is followed by payment through credit and debit cards which accounted for 7 percent in volume and 14 percent in value, the report said. The adoption of credit cards is growing at a healthy pace as it has long been a preference of customers when it comes to high-ticket size transactions and is evident that highlights the average ticket size of all payment modes.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Worldline India, said, "I am amazed every day to see the incredible progress we have made in the digital payments ecosystem over the past few years. The adoption of multiple payment solutions is a boon in our journey to realise the dream of a less-cash India."

The year 2022 saw an ever-increasing adoption of digital payments, with UPI leading the way, according to the report. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) were already clocking over Rs. 149.5 trillion worth of digital transactions in 2022. In 2023 and beyond, Worldline said in its report that it will continue to collaborate with its merchants, partner banks, fintechs, e-commerce players and invest in the technology and infrastructure needed to build a more inclusive and open financial ecosystem.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPI, P2P, India Digital Payments Annual Report, Digital Payment
HP Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus Laptops With 12th Gen and 13th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Related Stories

UPI Most Preferred Mode for Digital Payments in India in 2022; 87.92 Billion Transactions Processed: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Launches New Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus Laptops in India: See Price
  2. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store
  4. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
  5. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  6. Vivo T2 5G First Impressions: Worthy Upgrades?
  7. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record During RCB-CSK IPL Match
  8. OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again: Here's How Much It May Cost
  9. Adobe's New AI Video Editing Tools Will Let You Change Lighting, Music
  10. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. UPI Most Preferred Mode for Digital Payments in India in 2022; 87.92 Billion Transactions Processed: Report
  2. HP Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus Laptops With 12th Gen and 13th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  3. Adobe to Add Generative AI Tools to Its Video Editing Software to Help Change Visuals, Music
  4. Twitter Updates Policy to Restrict Visibility of Tweets That Violate Platform Rules
  5. Motorola Razr Pro, Razr Lite Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Report
  6. India Said to Plan Appeal Against WTO Panel Ruling Against ICT Import Duties in Dispute With Japan, EU
  7. Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold Prices Leak Online; Tipped to Launch on May 10: Report
  8. Google Pixel Tablet Colour Variants Surface Online Ahead of Debut; May Ship With Charging Dock
  9. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record of 24 Million Views During RCB vs CSK IPL Match
  10. Coinbase to Ramp Up Web3 Initiatives in the UK as Japan, Dubai Race to Become Blockchain Hubs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.