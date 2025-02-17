Technology News
HP Victus 15 With AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India

HP Victus 15 (2025) has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) antiglare display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 16:09 IST
HP Victus 15 With AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India

Photo Credit: HP India

HP Victus 15 is launched in Atmosphere Blue colour.

Highlights
  • HP Victus 15 comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard
  • HP is providing a three-month free Xbox Game Pass with the HP Victus 15
  • The laptop has dual speakers
HP Victus 15 (2025) was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest gaming laptop. The laptop comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and has a full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The AI enhancements of the new Ryzen 8000 series processor are claimed to improve game rendering and frame rates while reducing latency. The HP Victus 15 packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and features a 70Wh battery.

HP Victus 15 Price in India

The HP Victus 15 laptop (fb3025AX) has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,12,990. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon in Atmosphere Blue colour.

HP is providing three-month free Xbox Game Pass with the HP Victus 15. This allows buyers to access the library of games and explore new titles on Xbox without additional cost. The laptop also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office 2024 and offers a one-year free subscription to Microsoft 365.

HP Victus 15 Specifications

HP Victus 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) antiglare display with 144Hz refresh rate and 300nits brightness. It runs on AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. It packs up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

The latest 8000 series Ryzen processor is claimed to offer improved and uninterrupted gameplay experience by utilising advanced AI-powered optimisation techniques. It offers ray tracing and AI-powered enhancements like DLSS for ultra-realistic gameplay.

For thermal management, the HP Victus 15 features the company's in-house OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and IR thermopile sensor. The laptop comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options as well.

The HP Victus 15 has dual speakers with DTS:X and HP Audio Boost technology. It features a 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. It carries a 70Wh battery. It weighs 2.29kg and measures 357 x 255 x 23.5mm. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: HP Victus 15, HP Victus 15 Price in India, HP Victus 15 Specifications, HP Victus 15 2025, HP
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Board Rejects Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Offer
ED Seizes 'Biggest' Crypto Fund Worth Rs. 1,646 crore in PMLA Case

Comment
