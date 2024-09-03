HP Victus Special Edition laptops were launched in India by the consumer tech brand on Tuesday. The company said the special edition laptops were being launched keeping college students in mind, and are said to offer high performance and gaming capabilities. The company collaborated with Nvidia to include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB video RAM in the laptops. The company is also offering free access to HP Gaming Garage as well as an online professional certificate programme on esports management and game development.

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Price in India

The new HP Victus laptop price in India starts at Rs. 65,999. There are several different models available with different specifications, but the company did not specify the models. The laptop is available in a single Atmospheric Blue colour option. It can be purchased from the company website, offline stores, as well as other major outlets.

Additionally, consumers will also get the option to purchase the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset priced at Rs. 6.097 for Rs. 499 as a special deal. This offer is only available on all of the abovementioned sales touchpoints.

HP Victus Special Edition Specifications

HP Victus Special Edition laptop is essentially a repackaged version of the HP Victus 16. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB VRAM. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and different storage variants.

As per the company, the collaboration with Nvidia and the addition of a dedicated GPU will let users take advantage of ray tracing capabilities while gaming. The GPU also enables users to use AI features or run on-device AI models with ease.

The HP Victus student-focused laptop is backed by a 70Whr battery. It weighs 2.29kg and features a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. The company claims that the laptop comes with an Omen-branded Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor for heat management.