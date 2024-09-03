Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Victus Special Edition Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops for students start at the price of Rs. 65,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 10:30 IST
HP Victus Special Edition Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HP

Consumers will also get free access to HP Gaming Garage with the laptop

Highlights
  • The special edition HP Victus is backed by a 70Whr battery
  • The student-focused laptops weigh 2.29kg
  • The HP Victus features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate
Advertisement

HP Victus Special Edition laptops were launched in India by the consumer tech brand on Tuesday. The company said the special edition laptops were being launched keeping college students in mind, and are said to offer high performance and gaming capabilities. The company collaborated with Nvidia to include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB video RAM in the laptops. The company is also offering free access to HP Gaming Garage as well as an online professional certificate programme on esports management and game development.

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Price in India

The new HP Victus laptop price in India starts at Rs. 65,999. There are several different models available with different specifications, but the company did not specify the models. The laptop is available in a single Atmospheric Blue colour option. It can be purchased from the company website, offline stores, as well as other major outlets.

Additionally, consumers will also get the option to purchase the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset priced at Rs. 6.097 for Rs. 499 as a special deal. This offer is only available on all of the abovementioned sales touchpoints.

HP Victus Special Edition Specifications

HP Victus Special Edition laptop is essentially a repackaged version of the HP Victus 16. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB VRAM. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and different storage variants.

As per the company, the collaboration with Nvidia and the addition of a dedicated GPU will let users take advantage of ray tracing capabilities while gaming. The GPU also enables users to use AI features or run on-device AI models with ease.

The HP Victus student-focused laptop is backed by a 70Whr battery. It weighs 2.29kg and features a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. The company claims that the laptop comes with an Omen-branded Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor for heat management.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP Victus, HP, Student laptops, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers

Related Stories

HP Victus Special Edition Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 May Begin on This Date for Members
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Run on This Chipset
  4. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  5. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Debut in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Design Teased; to Launch in India This Month
  7. This is What the Meta AI Voice Mode Feature May Look Like in WhatsApp
  8. WazirX Users Must Withdraw INR Balances: Nischal Shetty
  9. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Debuts as a Secure Version of Galaxy A55
  10. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Include a Redesigned Gaming Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Victus Special Edition Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Promises Three Years of Wear OS Updates for Pixel Watch 3
  3. iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers
  4. Google Play Store Reportedly Developing Feature to Automatically Open Apps After Installation
  5. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Asks Users to Withdraw Available Funds as Full Recovery Unlikely
  6. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
  7. OpenAI Improves File Search Controls for Developers, Said to Improve ChatGPT Responses
  8. Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
  10. Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »