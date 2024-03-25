Technology News

HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP Omen Transcend 14 supports 140W wired USB Type-C charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 18:28 IST
HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen Transcend 14 is offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • HP Omen Transcend 14 sports a 14-inch 120Hz 2.8K OLED panel
  • The laptop is equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU
  • The HP Omen Transcend 14 is backed by a 71Wh battery
Advertisement

HP Omen Transcend 14 was unveiled earlier this year in January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The laptop has now been launched in India and comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. The chipset features a Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that is said to assist users in offline AI-backed activities. The laptop is offered in two colour options in the country, similar to its global variant. It also features dedicated graphics, an OLED display, and an RGB backlit keyboard.

HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India, availability 

HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the Shadow Black shade, while the Ceramic White colour option is priced at Rs. 1,75,999. The laptop is currently available for pre-orders in India via the HP official site and Amazon. It will go on sale in the country starting April 3.

HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications, features

The HP Omen Transcend 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, edge-to-edge glass, and Low Blue Light protection. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

HP's new laptop is equipped with an HP True Vision 1080p full-HD IR camera with support for temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. It also comes with dual speakers tuned by HyperX Audio with support for HP Audio Boost, and DTS X Ultra. The laptop also has a full-size, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is backed by a 71Wh battery with support for 140W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one headphone/microphone jack combo. Weighing 1.63kg, the the laptop measures 31.3cm x 23.35cm x 1.69cm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Omen Transcend 14-FB0089TX Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 14-FB0089TX Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 1.63 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP Omen Transcend 14, HP Omen Transcend 14 India launch, HP Omen Transcend 14 price in India, HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications, HP
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 18 to Let Users Customise Layout of Home Screen App Icons: Report
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report
HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Specifications Surface Online Again
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Said to Offer On-Device AI Features With Apple's A18 Pro SoC
  3. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series to Come in Three Variants: Report
  6. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
  7. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Pin Multiple Messages in Chats
  8. Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Display Details Confirmed; Live Images Surface Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 56,999
  3. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report
  5. iOS 18 to Let Users Customise Layout of Home Screen App Icons: Report
  6. Lenovo Tab M11 India Launch Set for March 26; Amazon Availability, Key Features Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoC; Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Use Titanium Frame
  9. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »