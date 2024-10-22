HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest laptop equipped with support for artificial intelligence (AI) features. It is available in two variants that are powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with support for inking and a haptic touchpad. According to the company, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 offers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, with local video playback.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Price in India, Availability

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 7 price in India is starts at Rs. 1,81,999 and the laptop is now available via Amazon, Flipkart, HP's online store, and offline retail channels in Atmospheric Blue and Eclipse Grey colour options.

Pricing for the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 9 starts at Rs. 1,91,999 and will be available for purchase in November via the same channels mentioned above, in a single Atmospheric Blue colourway.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Specifications, Features

Both variants of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 sport a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x,1,800 pixels) OLED touch screen display with a refresh rate that ranges between 48Hz and 120Hz, up to 500nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The cheaper model features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while the more expensive model has a Core Ultra 258V chipset, along with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

HP has equipped the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with 1TB M.2 SSD storage. Both variants have a 9-megapixel IR camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and the laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm combo audio port.

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 packs a 6-cell 64WHr Li-Po battery that can be charged at 65W using via a USB Type-C port. HP claims that the laptop delivers up to 21 hours of local video playback on a single charge. It runs on Windows 11 and comes with a copy of Microsoft Office 2021. Both variants measure 31.37x21.62x1.49 cm and weigh 1.34kg.