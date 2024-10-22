Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 price in India starts at Rs. 1,81,999.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2024 12:00 IST
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HP

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 7 is available for purchase while the Ultra 9 model arrives in November

Highlights
  • HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is available in Ultra 7 and Ultra 9 variants
  • The laptop is equipped with a 2.8K OLED touch screen display
  • The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 packs a 6-cell 64Whr battery
Advertisement

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest laptop equipped with support for artificial intelligence (AI) features. It is available in two variants that are powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with support for inking and a haptic touchpad. According to the company, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 offers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, with local video playback.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Price in India, Availability

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 7 price in India is starts at Rs. 1,81,999 and the laptop is now available via Amazon, Flipkart, HP's online store, and offline retail channels in Atmospheric Blue and Eclipse Grey colour options. 

Pricing for the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 9 starts at Rs. 1,91,999 and will be available for purchase in November via the same channels mentioned above, in a single Atmospheric Blue colourway. 

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Specifications, Features

Both variants of the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 sport a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x,1,800 pixels) OLED touch screen display with a refresh rate that ranges between 48Hz and 120Hz, up to 500nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The cheaper model features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while the more expensive model has a Core Ultra 258V chipset, along with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

HP has equipped the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with 1TB M.2 SSD storage. Both variants have a 9-megapixel IR camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and the laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm combo audio port.

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 packs a 6-cell 64WHr Li-Po battery that can be charged at 65W using via a USB Type-C port. HP claims that the laptop delivers up to 21 hours of local video playback on a single charge. It runs on Windows 11 and comes with a copy of Microsoft Office 2021. Both variants measure 31.37x21.62x1.49 cm and weigh 1.34kg. 

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 7 Laptop

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 7 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.43 kg
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 9 Laptop

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra 9 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Price in India, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Specifications, Copilot Plus PCs, HP
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC With Up to 24GB RAM
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  2. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
  3. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  4. iQOO 13 Launch Confirmed for October; Specifications Teased
  5. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  7. Redmi A4 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Lunar Lake CPUs Launched in India
  9. iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units Suggest Design Changes
  10. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch Set for November; to Be the First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  2. Airtel, Reliance Jio 5G Speeds Decline Due to Network Congestion, Faster Adoption Rate: Report
  3. HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC With Up to 24GB RAM
  5. Redmi A4 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  6. iOS 18.1 Release Candidate for Beta Testers Brings Hearing Aid Functionality to AirPods Pro 2
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC With Improved Performance, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled for Mobile Devices
  8. Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Film
  9. Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix Soon
  10. The Penguin Episode 5 Now Available on JioCinema Premium
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »