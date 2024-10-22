Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in China later this month. The company has now revealed the India launch timeline of the handset alongside availability details. The phone is claimed to be the country's first flagship model with Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Indian version of the smartphone is expected to be similar to the Chinese version. It is expected to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro, which did not see an India launch.

Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch, Availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India in November, the company confirmed in a press release. An exact date of launch has yet to be announced but the company confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and select offline stores.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features

Realme claims that the upcoming GT 7 Pro will be India's first flagship smartphone with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Upcoming handsets from competing brands like Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also expected to carry this chipset. Notably, a recent report claimed that the Realme GT 7 Pro with the newest Snapdragon chipset scored 3,025,991 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test, which is higher than MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro.

Previous leaks suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro could be equipped with a Samsung quad micro-curved screen with DC dimming and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The handset may measure around 9mm in thickness and come with an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It may be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to launch in India in mid-November and will likely be priced between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000 in the country.